UEFA fines Real Madrid 30,000 euros for discriminatory behavior

MADRID (AP) — UEFA has fined Real Madrid 30,000 euros ($31,200) for unspecified discriminatory behavior apparently by fans during its…

MADRID (AP) — UEFA has fined Real Madrid 30,000 euros ($31,200) for unspecified discriminatory behavior apparently by fans during its recent Champions League game against Manchester City.

Madrid was also handed a suspended partial closure of the stadium on Friday.

UEFA said the Spanish club was on a two-year probation period during which 500 seats could be closed for a coming game.

It is unclear what behavior was being sanctioned by UEFA during the match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Feb. 19. Madrid won 3-1 to complete a 6-3 aggregate score in their knockout round playoff.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.