Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48

Brandon Valley 60, Mitchell 34

O’Gorman High School 63, Huron 36

Sioux Falls Jefferson 70, T F Riggs High School 60

Sioux Falls Washington 70, Tea 33

Sturgis Brown High School 52, Douglas 28

Class A Region 1=

Semifinal=

Groton 44, Redfield 9

Milbank 63, Webster 28

Sisseton 62, Britton-Hecla 35

Class A Region 2=

Semifinal=

Clark-Willow Lake 63, Florence-Henry 37

Great Plains Lutheran 43, Elkton-Lake Benton 18

Sioux Valley 71, Deuel 32

Class A Region 3=

Semifinal=

Dell Rapids 59, Garretson 28

Tri-Valley 49, Madison 29

West Central 70, Baltic 22

Class A Region 4=

Semifinal=

Dakota Valley 92, Beresford 68

Lennox 50, Elk Point-Jefferson 41

Vermillion 71, Canton 36

Class A Region 5=

Semifinal=

McCook Central-Montrose 57, Hanson 36

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Parker 39

Scotland 49, Bon Homme 42

Class A Region 6=

Semifinal=

Chamberlain 40, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 38

Crow Creek Tribal School 55, Platte-Geddes 43

Miller 58, Stanley County 10

Class A Region 7=

Semifinal=

Lakota Tech 84, Todd County 31

Winner 60, Little Wound 27

Class A Region 8=

Semifinal=

Belle Fourche 52, Hot Springs 23

Hill City 49, Custer 48

Rapid City Christian 73, Lead-Deadwood 27

Class B Region 1=

Semifinal=

Northwestern 52, Waverly-South Shore 32

Warner 40, Langford 28

Waubay/Summit 55, Tiospa Zina 54

Wilmot 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 49

Class B Region 2=

Semifinal=

Arlington 49, Wolsey-Wessington 38

DeSmet 53, Estelline-Hendricks 29

Deubrook 78, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 54

Ethan 66, Canistota 11

Wessington Springs 49, Castlewood 48

Class B Region 3=

Semifinal=

Colman-Egan 60, Bridgewater-Emery 39

Dell Rapids St Mary 52, Chester 47

Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 62, Howard 32

Class B Region 4=

Semifinal=

Avon 42, Viborg-Hurley 38

Centerville 55, Irene-Wakonda 24

Gayville-Volin High School 52, Freeman 50

Parkston 59, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 29

Class B Region 5=

Semifinal=

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 63, Lower Brule 25

Burke 68, Marty 49

Corsica/Stickney 59, Gregory 35

Lyman 49, Kimball-White Lake 23

Class B Region 6=

Semifinal=

Faulkton 49, Sully Buttes 32

Herreid-Selby 44, North Central 42

Highmore-Harrold 61, Potter County 49

Tiospaye Topa 57, Ipswich 39

Class B Region 7=

Semifinal=

Bennett County 59, New Underwood 32

Kadoka 45, Jones County 42

Wall 51, Philip 39

White River 57, Edgemont 56

Class B Region 8=

Semifinal=

Faith 41, Timber Lake 27

Harding County 62, Dupree 12

Lemmon High School 56, Newell 23

McLaughlin 56, McIntosh High School 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

