Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48
Brandon Valley 60, Mitchell 34
O’Gorman High School 63, Huron 36
Sioux Falls Jefferson 70, T F Riggs High School 60
Sioux Falls Washington 70, Tea 33
Sturgis Brown High School 52, Douglas 28
Class A Region 1=
Semifinal=
Groton 44, Redfield 9
Milbank 63, Webster 28
Sisseton 62, Britton-Hecla 35
Class A Region 2=
Semifinal=
Clark-Willow Lake 63, Florence-Henry 37
Great Plains Lutheran 43, Elkton-Lake Benton 18
Sioux Valley 71, Deuel 32
Class A Region 3=
Semifinal=
Dell Rapids 59, Garretson 28
Tri-Valley 49, Madison 29
West Central 70, Baltic 22
Class A Region 4=
Semifinal=
Dakota Valley 92, Beresford 68
Lennox 50, Elk Point-Jefferson 41
Vermillion 71, Canton 36
Class A Region 5=
Semifinal=
McCook Central-Montrose 57, Hanson 36
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Parker 39
Scotland 49, Bon Homme 42
Class A Region 6=
Semifinal=
Chamberlain 40, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 38
Crow Creek Tribal School 55, Platte-Geddes 43
Miller 58, Stanley County 10
Class A Region 7=
Semifinal=
Lakota Tech 84, Todd County 31
Winner 60, Little Wound 27
Class A Region 8=
Semifinal=
Belle Fourche 52, Hot Springs 23
Hill City 49, Custer 48
Rapid City Christian 73, Lead-Deadwood 27
Class B Region 1=
Semifinal=
Northwestern 52, Waverly-South Shore 32
Warner 40, Langford 28
Waubay/Summit 55, Tiospa Zina 54
Wilmot 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 49
Class B Region 2=
Semifinal=
Arlington 49, Wolsey-Wessington 38
DeSmet 53, Estelline-Hendricks 29
Deubrook 78, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 54
Ethan 66, Canistota 11
Wessington Springs 49, Castlewood 48
Class B Region 3=
Semifinal=
Colman-Egan 60, Bridgewater-Emery 39
Dell Rapids St Mary 52, Chester 47
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 62, Howard 32
Class B Region 4=
Semifinal=
Avon 42, Viborg-Hurley 38
Centerville 55, Irene-Wakonda 24
Gayville-Volin High School 52, Freeman 50
Parkston 59, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 29
Class B Region 5=
Semifinal=
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 63, Lower Brule 25
Burke 68, Marty 49
Corsica/Stickney 59, Gregory 35
Lyman 49, Kimball-White Lake 23
Class B Region 6=
Semifinal=
Faulkton 49, Sully Buttes 32
Herreid-Selby 44, North Central 42
Highmore-Harrold 61, Potter County 49
Tiospaye Topa 57, Ipswich 39
Class B Region 7=
Semifinal=
Bennett County 59, New Underwood 32
Kadoka 45, Jones County 42
Wall 51, Philip 39
White River 57, Edgemont 56
Class B Region 8=
Semifinal=
Faith 41, Timber Lake 27
Harding County 62, Dupree 12
Lemmon High School 56, Newell 23
McLaughlin 56, McIntosh High School 23
