Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= PIAA District 1 Class 6A Playoffs= Consolation= Phoenixville 67, Bensalem 65 Spring-Ford 53, Cheltenham 50 PIAA District…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA District 1

Class 6A Playoffs=

Consolation=

Phoenixville 67, Bensalem 65

Spring-Ford 53, Cheltenham 50

PIAA District 1=

Playback=

Garnet Valley 76, Central Bucks East 47

Semifinal=

Conestoga 55, Coatesville 51

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Lower Merion 50

PIAA District 2=

Class 4A Playoffs=

State Qualifier=

Wyoming 69, Dallas 61

PIAA District 3=

Class 1A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

High Point Baptist Academy 60, Lancaster Country Day 50

Shalom Christian 50, York Country Day 43

Class 5A Playoffs=

Consolation=

Cocalico 59, Manheim Central 58

Lampeter-Strasburg 51, Milton Hershey 43

Lower Dauphin 76, Northern York 58

Octorara 56, Spring Grove 48

Semifinal=

Exeter 56, York Suburban 52, OT

Hershey 61, West York 54

Class 6A Playoffs=

Consolation=

Mechanicsburg 48, Cumberland Valley 37

Wilson High School – West Lawn, PA 67, William Penn High School 51

Semifinal=

Central Dauphin 54, Governor Mifflin 41

Central York 70, Chambersburg 59

PIAA District 4=

Class 3A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Troy 64, Southern Columbia 46

Warrior Run 58, Mansfield 50

Class 4A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Danville 44, Mount Carmel Area High School 41

Shamokin 57, Central Columbia 32

PIAA District 6=

Class 3A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Bishop Guilfoyle 76, Penn Cambria 68

Forest Hills 75, Westmont Hilltop 47

PIAA District 9=

Class 1A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Elk County Catholic 55, Johnsonburg 34

Otto-Eldred 45, Cameron County 34

Class 3A Playoffs=

Championship=

Cranberry 53, Brookville 46

Class 4A Playoffs=

Championship=

Clearfield 45, St. Marys 26

PIAA District 10=

Class 1A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Youngsville 53, West Middlesex 45

Class 2A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Lakeview 68, Mercyhurst 65

Rocky Grove 53, Eisenhower 51

Class 3A Playoffs=

Final=

Mercer 56, Iroquois 45

Class 4A Playoffs=

Consolation=

Farrell 52, Harbor Creek 51

Oil City 52, Slippery Rock 36

Semifinal=

Cathedral Preparatory School 79, Grove City 46

Sharon 57, Hickory 44

Class 5A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Meadville 48, DuBois 41

Class 6A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Erie McDowell 72, Taylor Allderdice High School 39

PIAA District 11=

Class 4A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Allentown Central Catholic 44, Saucon Valley 42

Northwestern Lehigh 52, Lehighton 36

Class 5A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Bangor 62, East Stroudsburg North 40

Pottsville 55, Southern Lehigh 36

Class C-1A Playoffs=

Championship=

Pottsville Nativity 52, Weatherly 51

PIAA District 12=

Class 1A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Liguori Academy 57, Motivation 53

Robeson 89, Science Leadership Academy at Beeber 75

WPIAL=

Class 3A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Aliquippa 66, Bishop Canevin 36

South Allegheny 75, Mohawk 53

Class 5A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Chartiers Valley 47, Montour 44

Peters Township 58, Mars 52, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.