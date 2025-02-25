Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA District 1
Class 6A Playoffs=
Consolation=
Phoenixville 67, Bensalem 65
Spring-Ford 53, Cheltenham 50
PIAA District 1=
Playback=
Garnet Valley 76, Central Bucks East 47
Semifinal=
Conestoga 55, Coatesville 51
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Lower Merion 50
PIAA District 2=
Class 4A Playoffs=
State Qualifier=
Wyoming 69, Dallas 61
PIAA District 3=
Class 1A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
High Point Baptist Academy 60, Lancaster Country Day 50
Shalom Christian 50, York Country Day 43
Class 5A Playoffs=
Consolation=
Cocalico 59, Manheim Central 58
Lampeter-Strasburg 51, Milton Hershey 43
Lower Dauphin 76, Northern York 58
Octorara 56, Spring Grove 48
Semifinal=
Exeter 56, York Suburban 52, OT
Hershey 61, West York 54
Class 6A Playoffs=
Consolation=
Mechanicsburg 48, Cumberland Valley 37
Wilson High School – West Lawn, PA 67, William Penn High School 51
Semifinal=
Central Dauphin 54, Governor Mifflin 41
Central York 70, Chambersburg 59
PIAA District 4=
Class 3A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Troy 64, Southern Columbia 46
Warrior Run 58, Mansfield 50
Class 4A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Danville 44, Mount Carmel Area High School 41
Shamokin 57, Central Columbia 32
PIAA District 6=
Class 3A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Bishop Guilfoyle 76, Penn Cambria 68
Forest Hills 75, Westmont Hilltop 47
PIAA District 9=
Class 1A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Elk County Catholic 55, Johnsonburg 34
Otto-Eldred 45, Cameron County 34
Class 3A Playoffs=
Championship=
Cranberry 53, Brookville 46
Class 4A Playoffs=
Championship=
Clearfield 45, St. Marys 26
PIAA District 10=
Class 1A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Youngsville 53, West Middlesex 45
Class 2A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Lakeview 68, Mercyhurst 65
Rocky Grove 53, Eisenhower 51
Class 3A Playoffs=
Final=
Mercer 56, Iroquois 45
Class 4A Playoffs=
Consolation=
Farrell 52, Harbor Creek 51
Oil City 52, Slippery Rock 36
Semifinal=
Cathedral Preparatory School 79, Grove City 46
Sharon 57, Hickory 44
Class 5A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Meadville 48, DuBois 41
Class 6A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Erie McDowell 72, Taylor Allderdice High School 39
PIAA District 11=
Class 4A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Allentown Central Catholic 44, Saucon Valley 42
Northwestern Lehigh 52, Lehighton 36
Class 5A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Bangor 62, East Stroudsburg North 40
Pottsville 55, Southern Lehigh 36
Class C-1A Playoffs=
Championship=
Pottsville Nativity 52, Weatherly 51
PIAA District 12=
Class 1A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Liguori Academy 57, Motivation 53
Robeson 89, Science Leadership Academy at Beeber 75
WPIAL=
Class 3A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Aliquippa 66, Bishop Canevin 36
South Allegheny 75, Mohawk 53
Class 5A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Chartiers Valley 47, Montour 44
Peters Township 58, Mars 52, OT
