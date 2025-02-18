Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 65, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 51
Aitkin 69, Proctor 57
Alexandria 92, Fergus Falls 64
Annandale 84, Dassel-Cokato 57
Apple Valley 68, Lakeville North 62
Ashby 72, Battle Lake 49
BGMR 64, Climax-Fisher 51
Barnesville 77, Breckenridge 66
Becker 100, Big Lake 76
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 61, New London-Spicer 54
Benilde-St Margaret’s 74, New Prague 65
Border West 64, Brandon-Evansville 55
Byron 89, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 71
Caledonia 66, Winona Cotter 48
Centennial 76, Coon Rapids 73
Central Minnesota Christian 73, Ortonville 39
Chatfield 70, Dover-Eyota 50
Cherry 99, Northland 51
Cook County 91, Chisholm 86
Cretin-Derham Hall 75, White Bear Lake 57
Crookston 79, Win-E-Mac 77
Dawson-Boyd 82, MACCRAY 36
Deer River 72, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 68
Delano 86, Hutchinson 42
Detroit Lakes 86, Willmar 61
East Central 73, McGregor 67
East Grand Forks 96, Bagley 55
Eden Prairie 67, Buffalo 56
Eden Valley-Watkins 78, Maple Lake 36
Elk River 73, Blaine 66
Forest Lake 71, Irondale 68
Glencoe-Silver Lake 76, Watertown-Mayer 56
Goodhue 77, Kasson-Mantorville 70
Grand Rapids 68, Duluth Marshall 65
Greenway 83, Bigfork 41
Hancock 78, Underwood 67
Hawley 56, Frazee 54
Henning 84, New York Mills 36
Hibbing 57, Rock Ridge 40
Hillcrest Lutheran 62, Rothsay 38
Hills-Beaver Creek 72, Edgerton 47
Hopkins 77, St Michael-Albertville 62
Jordan 74, Eagle Ridge 62
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 86, Lac qui Parle Valley 78
Lake City 72, Cannon Falls 63
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 75, Sibley East 71
Lakeville South 75, Eastview 63
Little Falls 62, Royalton 56
Luverne 59, Fairmont 42
Mahtomedi 74, Two Rivers 60
Mankato East 85, Mankato West 59
Maranatha 94, Nova 29
Mayer Lutheran 84, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 78
Melrose 61, Paynesville 59
Minneota 84, Canby 71
Minnetonka 78, Edina 63
Minnewaska 78, Sauk Centre 62
Monticello 93, North Branch 25
Mounds View 65, Woodbury 46
Nevis 95, Blackduck 45
Nicollet 85, Mankato Loyola 78
North Woods 86, Hill City 61
Northfield 78, Austin 52
Norwood Young America 58, Litchfield 47
Orono 79, Chanhassen 74
PACT 70, Parnassus 61
Pelican Rapids 78, Park Rapids 66
Perham 72, Staples-Motley 67
Pine Island 74, Christ’s Household of Faith 42
Prior Lake 77, Farmington 54
Randolph 74, Triton 73
Red Lake County Central 90, Mahnomen-Waubun 55
Red Wing 66, Winona 51
Rochester Marshall 73, Faribault 60
Rochester Mayo 74, Rochester Century 71
Rochester STEM 79, International School 72
Rocori 64, Brainerd 61
Rogers 73, Spring Lake Park 64
Roseau 64, Warroad 59
Rosemount 72, Burnsville 65
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 76, Red Rock Central 47
Sacred Heart 64, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 44
Shakopee 87, Eagan 61
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 86, Legacy Christian 46
Southwest Minnesota Christian 69, Murray County Central 58
Spectrum 78, Kimball 60
Springfield 75, Windom 61
St Louis Park 82, Chaska 80
St. Anthony 72, Robbinsdale Cooper 63
St. Francis 88, Chisago Lakes 77
St. Paul Highland Park 68, North St Paul 66
St. Thomas Academy 69, Hill-Murray 34
Stephen-Argyle 65, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 63
Tartan 100, Hastings 57
Totino-Grace 80, Champlin Park 71
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 79, Renville County West 59
Verndale 72, Bertha-Hewitt 66
Wabasha-Kellogg 65, St. Charles 50
Waconia 71, Bloomington Jefferson 70
Wadena-Deer Creek 61, Pillager 57
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 62, Northern 42
Yellow Medicine East 82, Lakeview 81
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Browerville/Eagle Valley vs. St John’s, ppd.
Fertile-Beltrami vs. Cass Lake-Bena, ppd.
GHEC vs. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, ppd.
Milaca vs. Pine City, ppd.
Ogilvie vs. Carlton-Wrenshall, ppd.
Sleepy Eye vs. Cleveland, ppd.
St. James Area vs. Madelia, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
