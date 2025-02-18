Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Adrian 65, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 51 Aitkin 69, Proctor 57 Alexandria 92, Fergus Falls 64 Annandale 84, Dassel-Cokato…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 65, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 51

Aitkin 69, Proctor 57

Alexandria 92, Fergus Falls 64

Annandale 84, Dassel-Cokato 57

Apple Valley 68, Lakeville North 62

Ashby 72, Battle Lake 49

BGMR 64, Climax-Fisher 51

Barnesville 77, Breckenridge 66

Becker 100, Big Lake 76

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 61, New London-Spicer 54

Benilde-St Margaret’s 74, New Prague 65

Border West 64, Brandon-Evansville 55

Byron 89, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 71

Caledonia 66, Winona Cotter 48

Centennial 76, Coon Rapids 73

Central Minnesota Christian 73, Ortonville 39

Chatfield 70, Dover-Eyota 50

Cherry 99, Northland 51

Cook County 91, Chisholm 86

Cretin-Derham Hall 75, White Bear Lake 57

Crookston 79, Win-E-Mac 77

Dawson-Boyd 82, MACCRAY 36

Deer River 72, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 68

Delano 86, Hutchinson 42

Detroit Lakes 86, Willmar 61

East Central 73, McGregor 67

East Grand Forks 96, Bagley 55

Eden Prairie 67, Buffalo 56

Eden Valley-Watkins 78, Maple Lake 36

Elk River 73, Blaine 66

Forest Lake 71, Irondale 68

Glencoe-Silver Lake 76, Watertown-Mayer 56

Goodhue 77, Kasson-Mantorville 70

Grand Rapids 68, Duluth Marshall 65

Greenway 83, Bigfork 41

Hancock 78, Underwood 67

Hawley 56, Frazee 54

Henning 84, New York Mills 36

Hibbing 57, Rock Ridge 40

Hillcrest Lutheran 62, Rothsay 38

Hills-Beaver Creek 72, Edgerton 47

Hopkins 77, St Michael-Albertville 62

Jordan 74, Eagle Ridge 62

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 86, Lac qui Parle Valley 78

Lake City 72, Cannon Falls 63

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 75, Sibley East 71

Lakeville South 75, Eastview 63

Little Falls 62, Royalton 56

Luverne 59, Fairmont 42

Mahtomedi 74, Two Rivers 60

Mankato East 85, Mankato West 59

Maranatha 94, Nova 29

Mayer Lutheran 84, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 78

Melrose 61, Paynesville 59

Minneota 84, Canby 71

Minnetonka 78, Edina 63

Minnewaska 78, Sauk Centre 62

Monticello 93, North Branch 25

Mounds View 65, Woodbury 46

Nevis 95, Blackduck 45

Nicollet 85, Mankato Loyola 78

North Woods 86, Hill City 61

Northfield 78, Austin 52

Norwood Young America 58, Litchfield 47

Orono 79, Chanhassen 74

PACT 70, Parnassus 61

Pelican Rapids 78, Park Rapids 66

Perham 72, Staples-Motley 67

Pine Island 74, Christ’s Household of Faith 42

Prior Lake 77, Farmington 54

Randolph 74, Triton 73

Red Lake County Central 90, Mahnomen-Waubun 55

Red Wing 66, Winona 51

Rochester Marshall 73, Faribault 60

Rochester Mayo 74, Rochester Century 71

Rochester STEM 79, International School 72

Rocori 64, Brainerd 61

Rogers 73, Spring Lake Park 64

Roseau 64, Warroad 59

Rosemount 72, Burnsville 65

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 76, Red Rock Central 47

Sacred Heart 64, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 44

Shakopee 87, Eagan 61

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 86, Legacy Christian 46

Southwest Minnesota Christian 69, Murray County Central 58

Spectrum 78, Kimball 60

Springfield 75, Windom 61

St Louis Park 82, Chaska 80

St. Anthony 72, Robbinsdale Cooper 63

St. Francis 88, Chisago Lakes 77

St. Paul Highland Park 68, North St Paul 66

St. Thomas Academy 69, Hill-Murray 34

Stephen-Argyle 65, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 63

Tartan 100, Hastings 57

Totino-Grace 80, Champlin Park 71

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 79, Renville County West 59

Verndale 72, Bertha-Hewitt 66

Wabasha-Kellogg 65, St. Charles 50

Waconia 71, Bloomington Jefferson 70

Wadena-Deer Creek 61, Pillager 57

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 62, Northern 42

Yellow Medicine East 82, Lakeview 81

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Browerville/Eagle Valley vs. St John’s, ppd.

Fertile-Beltrami vs. Cass Lake-Bena, ppd.

GHEC vs. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, ppd.

Milaca vs. Pine City, ppd.

Ogilvie vs. Carlton-Wrenshall, ppd.

Sleepy Eye vs. Cleveland, ppd.

St. James Area vs. Madelia, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.