Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arts High School 42, Belleville 24
Bard 39, West Side 18
Bernards 54, South Hunterdon 43
Chatham 49, Mendham 47
Cherokee 50, Cherry Hill East 34
Cinnaminson 61, Medford Tech 19
Colts Neck 57, Barnegat 52
Eastern 45, Haddon Heights 35
Haddon Township 38, Camden Catholic 36
Henry Hudson 42, Asbury Park 22
Hillsborough 75, Moorestown 64
Holy Angels 44, Paramus Catholic 39
Holy Spirit 58, Wildwood Catholic 54
Hunterdon Central 42, Delaware Valley Regional 33
Jackson Memorial 58, Southern 32
Jefferson 42, West Morris 36
King’s Christian 44, Calvary Academy 23
Lacey 51, Lakewood 26
Lawrence 40, Peddie 39
Livingston 50, Newark Lab 17
Madison 54, Hanover Park 21
Mahwah 54, Indian Hills 27
Manville 42, CAPS Central 10
Marlboro 36, Toms River South 31
Montclair 52, Bloomfield 32
Morristown 62, Randolph 32
Mountain Lakes 49, Morristown-Beard 27
Northern Highlands 37, Paramus 34
Notre Dame (NJ) 49, Pennington 43
Parsippany 24, Kinnelon 11
Paterson Kennedy 41, Passaic Tech 39
Pingry 63, Oak Knoll 59
Pompton Lakes 48, Wood-Ridge 17
Ridgefield Park 60, Dwight-Morrow 22
Ridgewood 50, Eastside Paterson 39
Rutherford 34, Cresskill 25
Science Park 53, Irvington 15
South Plainfield 56, Highland Park 31
St. Vincent 40, Technology 29
Teaneck 67, Bergenfield 22
Villa Walsh 72, Wallkill Valley 23
West Milford 44, Passaic Valley 21
West Orange 49, Mt. St. Dominic 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
