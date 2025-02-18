Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Arts High School 42, Belleville 24 Bard 39, West Side 18 Bernards 54, South Hunterdon 43 Chatham…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arts High School 42, Belleville 24

Bard 39, West Side 18

Bernards 54, South Hunterdon 43

Chatham 49, Mendham 47

Cherokee 50, Cherry Hill East 34

Cinnaminson 61, Medford Tech 19

Colts Neck 57, Barnegat 52

Eastern 45, Haddon Heights 35

Haddon Township 38, Camden Catholic 36

Henry Hudson 42, Asbury Park 22

Hillsborough 75, Moorestown 64

Holy Angels 44, Paramus Catholic 39

Holy Spirit 58, Wildwood Catholic 54

Hunterdon Central 42, Delaware Valley Regional 33

Jackson Memorial 58, Southern 32

Jefferson 42, West Morris 36

King’s Christian 44, Calvary Academy 23

Lacey 51, Lakewood 26

Lawrence 40, Peddie 39

Livingston 50, Newark Lab 17

Madison 54, Hanover Park 21

Mahwah 54, Indian Hills 27

Manville 42, CAPS Central 10

Marlboro 36, Toms River South 31

Montclair 52, Bloomfield 32

Morristown 62, Randolph 32

Mountain Lakes 49, Morristown-Beard 27

Northern Highlands 37, Paramus 34

Notre Dame (NJ) 49, Pennington 43

Parsippany 24, Kinnelon 11

Paterson Kennedy 41, Passaic Tech 39

Pingry 63, Oak Knoll 59

Pompton Lakes 48, Wood-Ridge 17

Ridgefield Park 60, Dwight-Morrow 22

Ridgewood 50, Eastside Paterson 39

Rutherford 34, Cresskill 25

Science Park 53, Irvington 15

South Plainfield 56, Highland Park 31

St. Vincent 40, Technology 29

Teaneck 67, Bergenfield 22

Villa Walsh 72, Wallkill Valley 23

West Milford 44, Passaic Valley 21

West Orange 49, Mt. St. Dominic 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

