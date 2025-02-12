Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Adrian Madison 56, Clinton 23 Allegan 39, Galesburg-Augusta 37 Allen Park 38, Garden City 14 Allen Park…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 56, Clinton 23

Allegan 39, Galesburg-Augusta 37

Allen Park 38, Garden City 14

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 33, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 25

Allendale 48, Montague 43

Alma 57, Saginaw Swan Valley 47

Ann Arbor Skyline 65, Ann Arbor Huron 28

Armada 60, Imlay City 42

Auburn Hills Avondale 49, Berkley 46

Bangor 45, Comstock 23

Battle Creek Harper Creek 44, Battle Creek Pennfield 29

Belleville 79, Livonia Stevenson 31

Beverly Hills Groves 43, Royal Oak 36

Big Rapids Crossroads 52, Walkerville 14

Blissfield 64, Dundee 27

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 50, Novi Christian 17

Bronson 59, Quincy 40

Buchanan 51, Schoolcraft 35

Burr Oak 57, Waldron 29

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 56, Harbor Light Christian 27

Burton Bendle 47, Flint International 39

Byron Center 41, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 36

Byron Center South Christian 76, Grand Rapids Union 29

Caledonia 54, Muskegon 43

Calhoun Christian 47, Athens 37

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 41, All Saints (MI) 39

Cass City 74, Caro 35

Cassopolis 71, Marcellus 49

Cedarville 39, Pickford 36

Centreville 48, Lawrence 23

Clarkston 46, Lake Orion 37

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 66, Utica 26

Coleman 32, Ashley 31

Concord 39, Reading 24

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 60, Rock Mid Peninsula 10

Coopersville 49, Cedar Springs 33

Croswell-Lexington 59, Richmond 48

Crystal Falls Forest Park 74, Rapid River 14

DeWitt 73, East Lansing 36

Dearborn 43, Dearborn Fordson 32

Dearborn Advanced Tech 50, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 43

Dearborn Divine Child 49, Redford Thurston 41

Dearborn Edsel Ford 79, Melvindale 3

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 51, Bloomfield Hills Marian 50

Delton Kellogg 53, Watervliet 45

Detroit Cody 30, Detroit Southeastern 27

Detroit University Prep 46, Summit 44

Dollar Bay 63, Watersmeet Gogebic 33

Dryden 32, Kinde-North Huron 20

East Grand Rapids 57, Grand Rapids Christian 49

East Kentwood 62, Holland West Ottawa 50

Eaton Rapids 41, Olivet 17

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 30, Bad Axe 19

Ellsworth 56, Traverse City Christian 24

Evart 51, Leroy Pine River 37

Farmington Hills Mercy 57, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 26

Flint Hamady 61, Lake Fenton 17

Flint Kearsley 57, Ortonville Brandon 26

Flushing 37, Linden 34

Frankel 42, Ann Arbor Steiner 25

Frankenmuth 45, Goodrich 39

Freeland 55, Bay City John Glenn 24

Genesee 55, Memphis 29

Grand Blanc 48, Bay City Western 46

Grand Haven 60, Grandville 18

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 54, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 41

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 50, Sparta 25

Grand Rapids West Catholic 48, Grand Rapids Northview 34

Grandville Calvin 53, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 32

Grant 37, White Cloud 35

Grosse Pointe South 42, Warren Cousino 18

Hamilton 49, Holland 25

Hancock 54, Ishpeming Westwood 35

Harper Woods 50, Troy Athens 46

Haslett 80, Detroit Country Day 52

Hemlock 49, Saginaw Arts and Science 23

Hillsdale Academy 43, Climax-Scotts 35

Hopkins 38, Comstock Park 23

Howell 42, Hartland 36

Ida 56, Hillsdale 33

Ionia 70, Charlotte 39

Kalamazoo Central 65, Benton Harbor 2

Lake Leelanau St Mary 54, Traverse City Home School 29

Lakeland (MI) 35, South Lyon 32

Lansing Christian 43, Mason 41

Lansing Eastern 67, Lansing Everett 11

Lansing Waverly 52, Grand Ledge 49

Lapeer 31, Fenton 30

Leland 43, Grand Traverse Academy 11

Livingston Christian 41, Morrice 23

Lowell 50, Greenville 36

Lutheran Westland 44, Southfield Christian 27

Mackinaw City 32, Maplewood Baptist 22

Macomb Dakota 62, River Rouge 33

Macomb Lutheran North 46, Liggett 28

Manton 61, Beal City 55

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 44, Kimball New Life Christian 24

Marshall 52, Fowlerville 40

Martin 40, Coloma 10

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 53, Wayland Union 52

Midland 62, Flint Powers 46

Midland Dow 91, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 59

Milford 27, Waterford Kettering 23

Mio-AuSable 37, AuGres-Sims 20

Morley-Stanwood 64, Remus Chippewa Hills 44

Mount Pleasant 59, Saginaw United 35

Muskegon Catholic 49, West Michigan Aviation 30

Muskegon Mona Shores 40, Jenison 29

Negaunee 57, Gwinn 38

Newaygo 55, Holton 27

Newberry 60, Engadine 37

Niagara, Wis. 49, Norway 37

Niles Brandywine 53, Lawton 24

North Branch 51, Algonac 20

Northville 36, Canton 30

Onsted 46, Hudson 41

Oscoda 59, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 26

Otsego 52, Three Rivers 28

Parma Western 55, Hastings 36

Paw Paw 77, Niles 57

Pittsford 35, Colon 28

Plymouth 51, Brighton 39

Plymouth Christian 64, Livonia Clarenceville 31

Pontiac 41, Ferndale University 29

Reese 31, Millington 26

Rochester 36, Bloomfield Hills 25

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 54, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 30

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 33, Oxford 25

Rockford 57, Hudsonville 45

Romeo 34, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 31

Saginaw Heritage 63, Davison 14

Salem 72, Novi 32

Saugatuck 51, South Haven 48

South Lyon East 60, Walled Lake Central 33

Springport 63, Vermontville Maple Valley 37

St Clair 52, Warren Woods Tower 24

St Ignace 65, Rogers City 5

St. Joseph OLL 41, Bridgman 24

Sterling Heights Stevenson 70, New Haven 25

Sturgis 45, Edwardsburg 40

Taylor Prep 49, Canton Prep 31

Tecumseh 52, Pinckney 21

The New Standard 69, Burton Bentley 30

Troy 35, Birmingham Seaholm 33

Unionville-Sebewaing 32, Vassar 21

Vicksburg 40, Plainwell 18

Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 41, Ontonagon 40

West Bloomfield 73, Ferndale 42

West Iron County 39, Bessemer 27

White Pigeon 46, Hartford 29

Whitmore Lake 48, Westland Hope 17

Williamston 57, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 18

Wyandotte Roosevelt 43, Gabriel Richard Catholic 32

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 47, Grand River 24

Yale 52, Almont 20

Zeeland East 44, Holland Christian 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

JPEC vs. Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy, ccd.

Lake Odessa Lakewood vs. Lansing Sexton, ccd.

Marshall Academy vs. Factoryville Christian, ccd.

Menominee vs. Seymour, Wis., ccd.

Portland vs. Lansing Catholic, ccd.

Seymour, Wis. vs. Menominee, ccd.

Westland Universal vs. MMSA, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

