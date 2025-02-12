Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 56, Clinton 23
Allegan 39, Galesburg-Augusta 37
Allen Park 38, Garden City 14
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 33, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 25
Allendale 48, Montague 43
Alma 57, Saginaw Swan Valley 47
Ann Arbor Skyline 65, Ann Arbor Huron 28
Armada 60, Imlay City 42
Auburn Hills Avondale 49, Berkley 46
Bangor 45, Comstock 23
Battle Creek Harper Creek 44, Battle Creek Pennfield 29
Belleville 79, Livonia Stevenson 31
Beverly Hills Groves 43, Royal Oak 36
Big Rapids Crossroads 52, Walkerville 14
Blissfield 64, Dundee 27
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 50, Novi Christian 17
Bronson 59, Quincy 40
Buchanan 51, Schoolcraft 35
Burr Oak 57, Waldron 29
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 56, Harbor Light Christian 27
Burton Bendle 47, Flint International 39
Byron Center 41, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 36
Byron Center South Christian 76, Grand Rapids Union 29
Caledonia 54, Muskegon 43
Calhoun Christian 47, Athens 37
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 41, All Saints (MI) 39
Cass City 74, Caro 35
Cassopolis 71, Marcellus 49
Cedarville 39, Pickford 36
Centreville 48, Lawrence 23
Clarkston 46, Lake Orion 37
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 66, Utica 26
Coleman 32, Ashley 31
Concord 39, Reading 24
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 60, Rock Mid Peninsula 10
Coopersville 49, Cedar Springs 33
Croswell-Lexington 59, Richmond 48
Crystal Falls Forest Park 74, Rapid River 14
DeWitt 73, East Lansing 36
Dearborn 43, Dearborn Fordson 32
Dearborn Advanced Tech 50, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 43
Dearborn Divine Child 49, Redford Thurston 41
Dearborn Edsel Ford 79, Melvindale 3
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 51, Bloomfield Hills Marian 50
Delton Kellogg 53, Watervliet 45
Detroit Cody 30, Detroit Southeastern 27
Detroit University Prep 46, Summit 44
Dollar Bay 63, Watersmeet Gogebic 33
Dryden 32, Kinde-North Huron 20
East Grand Rapids 57, Grand Rapids Christian 49
East Kentwood 62, Holland West Ottawa 50
Eaton Rapids 41, Olivet 17
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 30, Bad Axe 19
Ellsworth 56, Traverse City Christian 24
Evart 51, Leroy Pine River 37
Farmington Hills Mercy 57, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 26
Flint Hamady 61, Lake Fenton 17
Flint Kearsley 57, Ortonville Brandon 26
Flushing 37, Linden 34
Frankel 42, Ann Arbor Steiner 25
Frankenmuth 45, Goodrich 39
Freeland 55, Bay City John Glenn 24
Genesee 55, Memphis 29
Grand Blanc 48, Bay City Western 46
Grand Haven 60, Grandville 18
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 54, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 41
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 50, Sparta 25
Grand Rapids West Catholic 48, Grand Rapids Northview 34
Grandville Calvin 53, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 32
Grant 37, White Cloud 35
Grosse Pointe South 42, Warren Cousino 18
Hamilton 49, Holland 25
Hancock 54, Ishpeming Westwood 35
Harper Woods 50, Troy Athens 46
Haslett 80, Detroit Country Day 52
Hemlock 49, Saginaw Arts and Science 23
Hillsdale Academy 43, Climax-Scotts 35
Hopkins 38, Comstock Park 23
Howell 42, Hartland 36
Ida 56, Hillsdale 33
Ionia 70, Charlotte 39
Kalamazoo Central 65, Benton Harbor 2
Lake Leelanau St Mary 54, Traverse City Home School 29
Lakeland (MI) 35, South Lyon 32
Lansing Christian 43, Mason 41
Lansing Eastern 67, Lansing Everett 11
Lansing Waverly 52, Grand Ledge 49
Lapeer 31, Fenton 30
Leland 43, Grand Traverse Academy 11
Livingston Christian 41, Morrice 23
Lowell 50, Greenville 36
Lutheran Westland 44, Southfield Christian 27
Mackinaw City 32, Maplewood Baptist 22
Macomb Dakota 62, River Rouge 33
Macomb Lutheran North 46, Liggett 28
Manton 61, Beal City 55
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 44, Kimball New Life Christian 24
Marshall 52, Fowlerville 40
Martin 40, Coloma 10
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 53, Wayland Union 52
Midland 62, Flint Powers 46
Midland Dow 91, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 59
Milford 27, Waterford Kettering 23
Mio-AuSable 37, AuGres-Sims 20
Morley-Stanwood 64, Remus Chippewa Hills 44
Mount Pleasant 59, Saginaw United 35
Muskegon Catholic 49, West Michigan Aviation 30
Muskegon Mona Shores 40, Jenison 29
Negaunee 57, Gwinn 38
Newaygo 55, Holton 27
Newberry 60, Engadine 37
Niagara, Wis. 49, Norway 37
Niles Brandywine 53, Lawton 24
North Branch 51, Algonac 20
Northville 36, Canton 30
Onsted 46, Hudson 41
Oscoda 59, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 26
Otsego 52, Three Rivers 28
Parma Western 55, Hastings 36
Paw Paw 77, Niles 57
Pittsford 35, Colon 28
Plymouth 51, Brighton 39
Plymouth Christian 64, Livonia Clarenceville 31
Pontiac 41, Ferndale University 29
Reese 31, Millington 26
Rochester 36, Bloomfield Hills 25
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 54, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 30
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 33, Oxford 25
Rockford 57, Hudsonville 45
Romeo 34, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 31
Saginaw Heritage 63, Davison 14
Salem 72, Novi 32
Saugatuck 51, South Haven 48
South Lyon East 60, Walled Lake Central 33
Springport 63, Vermontville Maple Valley 37
St Clair 52, Warren Woods Tower 24
St Ignace 65, Rogers City 5
St. Joseph OLL 41, Bridgman 24
Sterling Heights Stevenson 70, New Haven 25
Sturgis 45, Edwardsburg 40
Taylor Prep 49, Canton Prep 31
Tecumseh 52, Pinckney 21
The New Standard 69, Burton Bentley 30
Troy 35, Birmingham Seaholm 33
Unionville-Sebewaing 32, Vassar 21
Vicksburg 40, Plainwell 18
Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 41, Ontonagon 40
West Bloomfield 73, Ferndale 42
West Iron County 39, Bessemer 27
White Pigeon 46, Hartford 29
Whitmore Lake 48, Westland Hope 17
Williamston 57, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 18
Wyandotte Roosevelt 43, Gabriel Richard Catholic 32
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 47, Grand River 24
Yale 52, Almont 20
Zeeland East 44, Holland Christian 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
JPEC vs. Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy, ccd.
Lake Odessa Lakewood vs. Lansing Sexton, ccd.
Marshall Academy vs. Factoryville Christian, ccd.
Menominee vs. Seymour, Wis., ccd.
Portland vs. Lansing Catholic, ccd.
Seymour, Wis. vs. Menominee, ccd.
Westland Universal vs. MMSA, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
