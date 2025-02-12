Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 58, Vandercook Lake Jackson 50
Adrian Madison 76, Clinton 57
Allegan 84, Holland Black River 53
Allen Park 61, Garden City 55
Alma 61, Saginaw Swan Valley 57
Ann Arbor Huron 79, Ann Arbor Skyline 54
Auburn Hills Avondale 70, Bloomfield Hills 59
Baldwin 59, Mesick 32
Baraga 49, Watersmeet Gogebic 46
Bark River-Harris 89, Carney-Nadeau 55
Bath 61, Dansville 37
Battle Creek Pennfield 59, Battle Creek Harper Creek 58
Battle Creek St Philip 54, Jackson Christian 42
Bay City John Glenn 66, Freeland 55
Beaverton 44, Sanford-Meridian 34
Bellaire 72, Johannesburg-Lewiston 22
Belleville 61, Livonia Stevenson 53
Bellevue 57, Hillsdale Academy 42
Berrien Springs 69, Kalamazoo Hackett 51
Big Rapids 75, Lakeview 45
Blissfield 66, Dundee 47
Bloomingdale 60, Decatur 40
Brethren 51, Buckley 38
Bridgman 55, Saugatuck 20
Brighton 59, Plymouth 41
Brooklyn Columbia Central 66, Hanover-Horton 46
Buchanan 86, Three Oaks River Valley 45
Burton Atherton 57, Saginaw Arts and Science 47
Burton St. Thomas More 59, Flint CHASE 40
Cadillac 52, McBain 35
Canton Prep 52, Taylor Prep 48
Centreville 74, Lawrence 40
Cheboygan 69, Sault Ste Marie 61
Chesaning 61, Durand 50
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56, Roseville 55
Coldwater 62, Portage Northern 53
Coleman 67, Ashley 41
Colon 52, Pittsford 39
Comstock 70, Bangor 41
Coopersville 56, Cedar Springs 35
Crystal Falls Forest Park 66, Norway 49
Dearborn 69, Dearborn Fordson 25
Dearborn Advanced Tech 55, Center Line Prep Academy 51
Dearborn Ford 89, Dearborn Riverside West 57
Detroit Country Day 62, Detroit Denby 57
Detroit Frontier 84, Michigan Islamic 13
Detroit UD Jesuit 65, Warren De La Salle 54
East Grand Rapids 72, Grand Rapids Christian 59
East Jordan 56, Indian River-Inland Lakes 47
East Lansing 64, DeWitt 30
Eastpointe East Detroit 57, Marine City 53
Ecorse 76, Detroit Osborn 61
Edwardsburg 39, Sturgis 34
Elk Rapids 46, Traverse City St Francis 42
Erie-Mason 65, Britton-Deerfield 57
Faith Christian 53, Detroit Davis 36
Flat Rock 68, Milan 30
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 88, Midland Dow 57
Flint International 59, Burton Bendle 39
Flint Powers 77, Midland 37
Fowler 57, Perry 19
Frankel 46, Ann Arbor Steiner 23
Frankenmuth 67, Ortonville Brandon 36
Frankfort 39, Leland 37
Franklin 52, Livonia Churchill 35
Fulton-Middleton 48, St Charles 36
Gabriel Richard Catholic 81, Dearborn Divine Child 46
Galesburg-Augusta 48, Coloma 45
Garber 63, Bridgeport 59
Gaylord St Mary 54, Central Lake 39
Gladstone 60, Negaunee 55
Gladwin 67, Clare 48
Grand Haven 50, Grandville 48
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 47, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 44
Grand Rapids Covenant 58, Mason County Central 31
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 72, Forest Hills Eastern 56
Grand Rapids NorthPointe 48, Grandville Calvin 44
Grant 48, White Cloud 43
Grass Lake 63, Leslie 51
Grayling 53, Lake City 35
Greenville 64, Lowell 43
Grosse Ile 71, Carleton Airport 59
Hamilton 46, Holland 38
Harrison 55, Farwell 34
Hart 36, Ravenna 33
Hartford 75, White Pigeon 68
Heston 39, Tawas 31
Hillman 68, Atlanta 24
Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 48, JPEC 24
Hopkins 42, Comstock Park 40
Howell 45, Hartland 38
Hudsonville 74, Rockford 69
Ida 50, Hillsdale 39
Immanuel Baptist 74, Faith Baptist 70
Ionia 51, Charlotte 39
Ishpeming 75, Menominee 70
Ishpeming Westwood 63, Gwinn 33
Jackson Lumen Christi 46, Detroit Loyola 39
Jonesville 58, Homer 45
Kalamazoo Central 87, Benton Harbor 56
Kalamazoo Phoenix 71, Benton Harbor Countryside 33
Kent City 75, Howard City Tri-County 57
Kingsford 57, Iron Mountain 53
L’Anse 70, Lake Linden-Hubbell 60
Laingsburg 57, Saranac 30
Lakeland (MI) 73, South Lyon 56
Lansing Everett 74, Lansing Eastern 64
Lansing Sexton 77, Lake Odessa Lakewood 39
Lapeer 71, Bay City Central 31
Lenawee Christian 72, Morenci 44
Lincoln Park 76, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 55
Lincoln-Alcona 40, Rogers City 37
Linden 44, Flushing 25
Livingston Christian 76, Morrice 59
Ludington 62, Montague 41
MMSA 58, Westland Universal 17
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 48, River Rouge 44
Mancelona 68, Onaway 41
Manchester 43, Napoleon 41
Manistee 55, Whitehall 54
Maple City Glen Lake 65, Benzie Central 44
Maplewood Baptist 72, Mackinaw City 41
Marcellus 58, Cassopolis 33
Marion 58, Mason County Eastern 35
Marquette 98, Houghton 50
Marshall 70, Portage Central 59
Marysville 45, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 43
Melvindale 62, Dearborn Edsel Ford 54
Michigan Center 67, East Jackson 58
Milford 61, Waterford Kettering 29
Mio-AuSable 33, AuGres-Sims 10
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 69, New Boston Huron 45
Morley-Stanwood 48, Remus Chippewa Hills 43
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 86, Blanchard Montabella 31
Munising 60, Rapid River 39
Muskegon 61, Caledonia 20
Muskegon Mona Shores 61, Jenison 36
Muskegon Orchard View 70, Newaygo 66
North Branch 68, Clio 48
North Dickinson 78, North Central 42
North Muskegon 74, Shelby 30
Northville 53, Canton 51
Novi 59, Salem 46
Oakland International 45, Detroit Cristo Rey 28
Oakridge High School 61, Fremont 52
Olivet 47, Eaton Rapids 43
Onsted 50, Hudson 37
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 72, Birmingham Brother Rice 41
Otisville LakeVille 60, Byron 58
Parchment 61, Mattawan 47
Parma Western 57, Hastings 37
Paw Paw 54, Niles 51
Pewamo-Westphalia 70, Potterville 25
Pinconning 87, Carrollton 60
Plainwell 55, Vicksburg 48
Plymouth Christian 68, Southfield Christian 66
Pontiac Notre Dame 72, Oxford 67
Portland 64, Lansing Catholic 39
Portland St Patrick 59, Lansing Christian 27
Posen 47, Hale 31
Redford Thurston 47, Brownstown Woodhaven 21
Riverview 57, Newport Jefferson 49
Rochester 48, Utica 35
Rochester Adams 59, Clarkston 58
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 68, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 54
Rock Mid Peninsula 47, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 45
Royal Oak 71, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 66
Saginaw Heritage 64, Davison 43
Saginaw United 71, Mount Pleasant 49
Schoolcraft 67, Battle Creek Lakeview 47
South Haven 63, Dowagiac Union 43
Sparta 57, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 54
St Clair 61, Madison Heights Lamphere 36
St Johns 58, Corunna 46
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 84, Martin 47
Standish-Sterling Central 51, Shepherd 48
Stanton Central Montcalm 55, Reed City 35
Stephenson 72, Chassell 38
Summerfield 68, Sand Creek 46
Swartz Creek 46, Haslett 44
Taylor Trillium 70, Dearborn Heights Star 33
Tecumseh 66, Pinckney 53
Tekonsha 59, Mendon 54
Three Rivers 64, Otsego 41
Traverse City Central 87, Alpena 43
Traverse City Christian 61, Harbor Light Christian 44
Traverse City West 64, Gaylord 44
Union City 76, Calhoun Christian 39
Utica Ford II 68, Troy 58
Walkerville 38, Big Rapids Crossroads 32
Walled Lake Central 58, South Lyon East 37
Walled Lake Northern 59, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 45
Warren Cousino 61, Sterling Heights Stevenson 56
Warren Fitzgerald 55, Port Huron Northern 53
Waterford Mott 75, Walled Lake Western 37
Wayland Union 52, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 42
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 56, Midland Bullock Creek 45
West Iron County 52, Hancock 28
West Michigan Aviation 61, Muskegon Catholic 54
Western Michigan Christian 48, Kalamazoo Christian 33
Whitmore Lake 75, Westland Hope 38
Wyoming Godwin Heights 58, Fruitport 51
Wyoming Lee 74, Grand Rapids Wellspring 51
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 67, Grand River 32
Zeeland East 53, Holland Christian 49
Zion Christian 52, Fennville 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Merrill vs. Carson City-Crystal, ppd.
