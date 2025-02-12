Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Addison 58, Vandercook Lake Jackson 50 Adrian Madison 76, Clinton 57 Allegan 84, Holland Black River 53…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 58, Vandercook Lake Jackson 50

Adrian Madison 76, Clinton 57

Allegan 84, Holland Black River 53

Allen Park 61, Garden City 55

Alma 61, Saginaw Swan Valley 57

Ann Arbor Huron 79, Ann Arbor Skyline 54

Auburn Hills Avondale 70, Bloomfield Hills 59

Baldwin 59, Mesick 32

Baraga 49, Watersmeet Gogebic 46

Bark River-Harris 89, Carney-Nadeau 55

Bath 61, Dansville 37

Battle Creek Pennfield 59, Battle Creek Harper Creek 58

Battle Creek St Philip 54, Jackson Christian 42

Bay City John Glenn 66, Freeland 55

Beaverton 44, Sanford-Meridian 34

Bellaire 72, Johannesburg-Lewiston 22

Belleville 61, Livonia Stevenson 53

Bellevue 57, Hillsdale Academy 42

Berrien Springs 69, Kalamazoo Hackett 51

Big Rapids 75, Lakeview 45

Blissfield 66, Dundee 47

Bloomingdale 60, Decatur 40

Brethren 51, Buckley 38

Bridgman 55, Saugatuck 20

Brighton 59, Plymouth 41

Brooklyn Columbia Central 66, Hanover-Horton 46

Buchanan 86, Three Oaks River Valley 45

Burton Atherton 57, Saginaw Arts and Science 47

Burton St. Thomas More 59, Flint CHASE 40

Cadillac 52, McBain 35

Canton Prep 52, Taylor Prep 48

Centreville 74, Lawrence 40

Cheboygan 69, Sault Ste Marie 61

Chesaning 61, Durand 50

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56, Roseville 55

Coldwater 62, Portage Northern 53

Coleman 67, Ashley 41

Colon 52, Pittsford 39

Comstock 70, Bangor 41

Coopersville 56, Cedar Springs 35

Crystal Falls Forest Park 66, Norway 49

Dearborn 69, Dearborn Fordson 25

Dearborn Advanced Tech 55, Center Line Prep Academy 51

Dearborn Ford 89, Dearborn Riverside West 57

Detroit Country Day 62, Detroit Denby 57

Detroit Frontier 84, Michigan Islamic 13

Detroit UD Jesuit 65, Warren De La Salle 54

East Grand Rapids 72, Grand Rapids Christian 59

East Jordan 56, Indian River-Inland Lakes 47

East Lansing 64, DeWitt 30

Eastpointe East Detroit 57, Marine City 53

Ecorse 76, Detroit Osborn 61

Edwardsburg 39, Sturgis 34

Elk Rapids 46, Traverse City St Francis 42

Erie-Mason 65, Britton-Deerfield 57

Faith Christian 53, Detroit Davis 36

Flat Rock 68, Milan 30

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 88, Midland Dow 57

Flint International 59, Burton Bendle 39

Flint Powers 77, Midland 37

Fowler 57, Perry 19

Frankel 46, Ann Arbor Steiner 23

Frankenmuth 67, Ortonville Brandon 36

Frankfort 39, Leland 37

Franklin 52, Livonia Churchill 35

Fulton-Middleton 48, St Charles 36

Gabriel Richard Catholic 81, Dearborn Divine Child 46

Galesburg-Augusta 48, Coloma 45

Garber 63, Bridgeport 59

Gaylord St Mary 54, Central Lake 39

Gladstone 60, Negaunee 55

Gladwin 67, Clare 48

Grand Haven 50, Grandville 48

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 47, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 44

Grand Rapids Covenant 58, Mason County Central 31

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 72, Forest Hills Eastern 56

Grand Rapids NorthPointe 48, Grandville Calvin 44

Grant 48, White Cloud 43

Grass Lake 63, Leslie 51

Grayling 53, Lake City 35

Greenville 64, Lowell 43

Grosse Ile 71, Carleton Airport 59

Hamilton 46, Holland 38

Harrison 55, Farwell 34

Hart 36, Ravenna 33

Hartford 75, White Pigeon 68

Heston 39, Tawas 31

Hillman 68, Atlanta 24

Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 48, JPEC 24

Hopkins 42, Comstock Park 40

Howell 45, Hartland 38

Hudsonville 74, Rockford 69

Ida 50, Hillsdale 39

Immanuel Baptist 74, Faith Baptist 70

Ionia 51, Charlotte 39

Ishpeming 75, Menominee 70

Ishpeming Westwood 63, Gwinn 33

Jackson Lumen Christi 46, Detroit Loyola 39

Jonesville 58, Homer 45

Kalamazoo Central 87, Benton Harbor 56

Kalamazoo Phoenix 71, Benton Harbor Countryside 33

Kent City 75, Howard City Tri-County 57

Kingsford 57, Iron Mountain 53

L’Anse 70, Lake Linden-Hubbell 60

Laingsburg 57, Saranac 30

Lakeland (MI) 73, South Lyon 56

Lansing Everett 74, Lansing Eastern 64

Lansing Sexton 77, Lake Odessa Lakewood 39

Lapeer 71, Bay City Central 31

Lenawee Christian 72, Morenci 44

Lincoln Park 76, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 55

Lincoln-Alcona 40, Rogers City 37

Linden 44, Flushing 25

Livingston Christian 76, Morrice 59

Ludington 62, Montague 41

MMSA 58, Westland Universal 17

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 48, River Rouge 44

Mancelona 68, Onaway 41

Manchester 43, Napoleon 41

Manistee 55, Whitehall 54

Maple City Glen Lake 65, Benzie Central 44

Maplewood Baptist 72, Mackinaw City 41

Marcellus 58, Cassopolis 33

Marion 58, Mason County Eastern 35

Marquette 98, Houghton 50

Marshall 70, Portage Central 59

Marysville 45, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 43

Melvindale 62, Dearborn Edsel Ford 54

Michigan Center 67, East Jackson 58

Milford 61, Waterford Kettering 29

Mio-AuSable 33, AuGres-Sims 10

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 69, New Boston Huron 45

Morley-Stanwood 48, Remus Chippewa Hills 43

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 86, Blanchard Montabella 31

Munising 60, Rapid River 39

Muskegon 61, Caledonia 20

Muskegon Mona Shores 61, Jenison 36

Muskegon Orchard View 70, Newaygo 66

North Branch 68, Clio 48

North Dickinson 78, North Central 42

North Muskegon 74, Shelby 30

Northville 53, Canton 51

Novi 59, Salem 46

Oakland International 45, Detroit Cristo Rey 28

Oakridge High School 61, Fremont 52

Olivet 47, Eaton Rapids 43

Onsted 50, Hudson 37

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 72, Birmingham Brother Rice 41

Otisville LakeVille 60, Byron 58

Parchment 61, Mattawan 47

Parma Western 57, Hastings 37

Paw Paw 54, Niles 51

Pewamo-Westphalia 70, Potterville 25

Pinconning 87, Carrollton 60

Plainwell 55, Vicksburg 48

Plymouth Christian 68, Southfield Christian 66

Pontiac Notre Dame 72, Oxford 67

Portland 64, Lansing Catholic 39

Portland St Patrick 59, Lansing Christian 27

Posen 47, Hale 31

Redford Thurston 47, Brownstown Woodhaven 21

Riverview 57, Newport Jefferson 49

Rochester 48, Utica 35

Rochester Adams 59, Clarkston 58

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 68, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 54

Rock Mid Peninsula 47, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 45

Royal Oak 71, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 66

Saginaw Heritage 64, Davison 43

Saginaw United 71, Mount Pleasant 49

Schoolcraft 67, Battle Creek Lakeview 47

South Haven 63, Dowagiac Union 43

Sparta 57, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 54

St Clair 61, Madison Heights Lamphere 36

St Johns 58, Corunna 46

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 84, Martin 47

Standish-Sterling Central 51, Shepherd 48

Stanton Central Montcalm 55, Reed City 35

Stephenson 72, Chassell 38

Summerfield 68, Sand Creek 46

Swartz Creek 46, Haslett 44

Taylor Trillium 70, Dearborn Heights Star 33

Tecumseh 66, Pinckney 53

Tekonsha 59, Mendon 54

Three Rivers 64, Otsego 41

Traverse City Central 87, Alpena 43

Traverse City Christian 61, Harbor Light Christian 44

Traverse City West 64, Gaylord 44

Union City 76, Calhoun Christian 39

Utica Ford II 68, Troy 58

Walkerville 38, Big Rapids Crossroads 32

Walled Lake Central 58, South Lyon East 37

Walled Lake Northern 59, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 45

Warren Cousino 61, Sterling Heights Stevenson 56

Warren Fitzgerald 55, Port Huron Northern 53

Waterford Mott 75, Walled Lake Western 37

Wayland Union 52, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 42

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 56, Midland Bullock Creek 45

West Iron County 52, Hancock 28

West Michigan Aviation 61, Muskegon Catholic 54

Western Michigan Christian 48, Kalamazoo Christian 33

Whitmore Lake 75, Westland Hope 38

Wyoming Godwin Heights 58, Fruitport 51

Wyoming Lee 74, Grand Rapids Wellspring 51

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 67, Grand River 32

Zeeland East 53, Holland Christian 49

Zion Christian 52, Fennville 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Merrill vs. Carson City-Crystal, ppd.

