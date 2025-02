Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alta 73, Highland 21 Bingham 53, Herriman 28 Brighton 47, Olympus 39 Canyon View 62, Carbon 51…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta 73, Highland 21

Bingham 53, Herriman 28

Brighton 47, Olympus 39

Canyon View 62, Carbon 51

Cedar City 52, Pine View 42

Cedar Valley 56, Timpview 43

Cottonwood 63, Hillcrest 27

Draper APA 71, American Heritage 26

Duchesne 56, Gunnison Valley 17

Emery 67, North Sanpete 27

Enterprise 45, Millard 43

Fremont 57, Farmington 28

Grantsville 81, Ben Lomond 13

Hunter 49, Cyprus 41

Hurricane 58, Crimson Cliffs 46

Intermountain Christian 57, American Prep WV 11

Judge Memorial 65, Juan Diego Catholic 39

Kanab 84, Water Canyon 44

Lone Peak 58, Skyridge 51

Manti 44, Juab 41

Mountain Ridge 60, Corner Canyon 58

North Summit 72, North Sevier 36

Payson 57, Mountain View 40

Pleasant Grove 41, American Fork 40

Provo 60, Orem 24

Richfield 49, Delta 36

Ridgeline 58, Bear River 31

Riverton 43, Copper Hills 42

Salem Hills 63, Spanish Fork 30

Sky View 55, Mountain Crest 39

Snow Canyon 68, Dixie 46

South Sevier 49, Beaver 44

South Summit 66, Morgan 63

Springville 59, Maple Mountain 54

Stansbury 50, Park City 48

Syracuse 48, Weber 38

Tabiona 48, Altamont 27

Taylorsville 61, Kearns 60

Tooele 58, Murray 49

Uintah 48, Timpanogos 42

Union 34, Ogden 30

Waterford 34, Maeser Prep Academy 29

West 93, East 28

West Jordan 72, Granger 28

Westlake 49, Lehi 47

