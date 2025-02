Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= American Prep WV 86, Intermountain Christian 63 Copper Hills 55, Riverton 54 Corner Canyon 78, Mountain Ridge…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Prep WV 86, Intermountain Christian 63

Copper Hills 55, Riverton 54

Corner Canyon 78, Mountain Ridge 68

Cottonwood 49, Hillcrest 44

Davis 68, Layton 52

Freedom Prep 72, Wasatch Academy 66

Fremont 50, Farmington 38

Herriman 69, Bingham 65

Highland 64, Alta 50

Layton Christian Academy 74, Provo 49

Lehi 66, Westlake 60

Lone Peak 67, Skyridge 44

Merit Academy 92, UMA-Camp Williams 42

Milford 81, El Capitan, Ariz. 62

Monticello 65, Dolores, Colo. 57

Murray 63, Tooele 49

Olympus 53, Brighton 50

Orem 53, Wasatch 48

Payson 63, Mountain View 43

Pleasant Grove 53, American Fork 45

Rockwell Charter 89, UMA-Hill Field 46

Salem Hills 71, Spanish Fork 63

Springville 59, Maple Mountain 49

Stansbury 77, Park City 64

Timpview 62, Cedar Valley 52

Uintah 65, Timpanogos 63

Wasatch Academy 75, Judge Memorial 51

Weber 72, Syracuse 53

West 61, East 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.