Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 37, Pendleton 30

Bandon 44, Oakland 30

Benson 94, McDaniel 18

Cascade 63, Sweet Home 25

Central Linn 39, East Linn Christian 30

Century 55, Glencoe 42

Cleveland 43, Roosevelt 30

Coquille 68, South Umpqua 24

Corvallis 69, Woodburn 47

Creswell 56, Sisters 41

Crook County 44, Gladstone 22

Echo 59, Sherman 21

Elmira 35, La Pine 18

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 67, Willamette Valley Christian 34

Forest Grove 57, Sherwood 56

Grant 51, Lincoln 46

Harrisburg 31, Pleasant Hill 26

Horizon Christian Hood River 51, Valor Christian 18

Jefferson PDX 111, Franklin 26

Junction City 47, Cottage Grove 20

La Grande 79, Ontario 15

Lake Oswego 43, Tigard 30

Lebanon 63, McKay 23

Mannahouse Christian 40, Trinity 13

Marshfield 38, Marist 34

McLoughlin 31, Riverside 25

McMinnville 72, Liberty 48

Mohawk 27, Crow 25

Mountainside 48, Beaverton 45

Myrtle Point 58, Reedsport 28

N. Clackamas Christian 47, St. Stephens Academy 13

Newberg 39, Sprague 34

Oregon City 67, Lakeridge 34

Prairie City/Burnt River 32, Huntington 27

Putnam 60, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 25

Silverton 69, Dallas 25

Siuslaw 39, Douglas 29

South Albany 76, Central 37

South Salem 72, Westview 46

South Wasco County 45, Trout Lake, Wash. 35

Southridge 59, Jesuit 51

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 76, Condon 29

Springfield 80, Churchill 22

Stayton 56, North Marion 24

Sutherlin 45, Glide 18

The Dalles 50, Molalla 39

Thurston 50, North Eugene 38

Tualatin 55, West Linn 30

Vernonia 37, Portland Christian 31

West Albany 53, Crescent Valley 44

West Salem 77, McNary 43

Willamette 78, Sheldon 32

Wilsonville 62, Hood River 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Columbia Christian vs. Knappa, ccd.

Eddyville vs. McKenzie, ccd.

Illinois Valley vs. Gold Beach, ccd.

Oakridge vs. Culver, ccd.

Scappoose vs. Tillamook, ccd.

Trinity Lutheran vs. Bonanza, ccd.

Waldport vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

