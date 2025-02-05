Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Baker 66, Pendleton 45 Benson 62, McDaniel 49 Cascade 67, Sweet Home 44 Centennial 68, Canby 67,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 66, Pendleton 45

Benson 62, McDaniel 49

Cascade 67, Sweet Home 44

Centennial 68, Canby 67, OT

Central 62, South Albany 61

Century 64, Glencoe 46

Chiloquin 2, Gilchrist 0

Churchill 74, Springfield 44

Condon 54, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 45

Cottage Grove 74, Junction City 54

Country Christian 59, Damascus Christian 34

Crescent Valley 63, West Albany 57

Creswell 58, Sisters 54

Crook County 65, Gladstone 45

Crow 42, Mohawk 35

Dufur 56, Klickitat, Wash. 52

East Linn Christian 72, Central Linn 32

Elmira 67, La Pine 26

Enterprise 78, Irrigon 38

Grant 86, Lincoln 52

Hood River 62, Wilsonville 57

Horizon Christian Hood River 71, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 52

Jefferson PDX 77, Franklin 54

Lake Oswego 68, Tigard 58

Lebanon 69, McKay 63

Liberty 66, McMinnville 52

Mannahouse Christian 85, Trinity 22

Mapleton 48, Alsea 32

Marshfield 68, Marist 55

McNary 59, West Salem 49

Mountainside 69, Beaverton 46

N. Clackamas Christian 77, St. Stephens Academy 37

North Salem 90, South Salem 78

Oakland 49, Bandon 33

Open Door 72, Portland Waldorf 41

Oregon City 60, Lakeridge 49

Parkrose 66, Hillsboro 40

Pleasant Hill 46, Harrisburg 43

Portland Christian 95, Vernonia 39

Prairie City/Burnt River 66, Huntington 40

Putnam 72, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 46

Reedsport 48, Myrtle Point 40

Roosevelt 71, Cleveland 68

Sheldon 56, Willamette 31

Sherman 62, Echo 53

Sherwood 81, Forest Grove 29

Silverton 75, Dallas 47

Siuslaw 59, Douglas 45

South Umpqua 51, Coquille 41

South Wasco County 60, Trout Lake, Wash. 35

Southridge 58, Jesuit 42

Sprague 75, Newberg 48

St. Paul 2, Livingstone 0

Stayton 60, North Marion 55

Sutherlin 52, Glide 24

The Dalles 63, Molalla 62

Thurston 57, North Eugene 46

Tualatin 76, West Linn 70

Vale 67, Grant Union 62

Westview 84, Aloha 38

Willamette Valley Christian 65, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 12

Woodburn 53, Corvallis 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Columbia Christian vs. Knappa, ccd.

Eddyville vs. McKenzie, ccd.

Faith Bible vs. Clatskanie, ccd.

Illinois Valley vs. Gold Beach, ccd.

Oakridge vs. Culver, ccd.

Rogue Valley Adventist vs. North Douglas, ccd.

Triangle Lake vs. Siletz Valley, ccd.

Trinity Lutheran vs. Bonanza, ccd.

Waldport vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.

