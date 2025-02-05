Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 66, Pendleton 45
Benson 62, McDaniel 49
Cascade 67, Sweet Home 44
Centennial 68, Canby 67, OT
Central 62, South Albany 61
Century 64, Glencoe 46
Chiloquin 2, Gilchrist 0
Churchill 74, Springfield 44
Condon 54, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 45
Cottage Grove 74, Junction City 54
Country Christian 59, Damascus Christian 34
Crescent Valley 63, West Albany 57
Creswell 58, Sisters 54
Crook County 65, Gladstone 45
Crow 42, Mohawk 35
Dufur 56, Klickitat, Wash. 52
East Linn Christian 72, Central Linn 32
Elmira 67, La Pine 26
Enterprise 78, Irrigon 38
Grant 86, Lincoln 52
Hood River 62, Wilsonville 57
Horizon Christian Hood River 71, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 52
Jefferson PDX 77, Franklin 54
Lake Oswego 68, Tigard 58
Lebanon 69, McKay 63
Liberty 66, McMinnville 52
Mannahouse Christian 85, Trinity 22
Mapleton 48, Alsea 32
Marshfield 68, Marist 55
McNary 59, West Salem 49
Mountainside 69, Beaverton 46
N. Clackamas Christian 77, St. Stephens Academy 37
North Salem 90, South Salem 78
Oakland 49, Bandon 33
Open Door 72, Portland Waldorf 41
Oregon City 60, Lakeridge 49
Parkrose 66, Hillsboro 40
Pleasant Hill 46, Harrisburg 43
Portland Christian 95, Vernonia 39
Prairie City/Burnt River 66, Huntington 40
Putnam 72, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 46
Reedsport 48, Myrtle Point 40
Roosevelt 71, Cleveland 68
Sheldon 56, Willamette 31
Sherman 62, Echo 53
Sherwood 81, Forest Grove 29
Silverton 75, Dallas 47
Siuslaw 59, Douglas 45
South Umpqua 51, Coquille 41
South Wasco County 60, Trout Lake, Wash. 35
Southridge 58, Jesuit 42
Sprague 75, Newberg 48
St. Paul 2, Livingstone 0
Stayton 60, North Marion 55
Sutherlin 52, Glide 24
The Dalles 63, Molalla 62
Thurston 57, North Eugene 46
Tualatin 76, West Linn 70
Vale 67, Grant Union 62
Westview 84, Aloha 38
Willamette Valley Christian 65, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 12
Woodburn 53, Corvallis 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbia Christian vs. Knappa, ccd.
Eddyville vs. McKenzie, ccd.
Faith Bible vs. Clatskanie, ccd.
Illinois Valley vs. Gold Beach, ccd.
Oakridge vs. Culver, ccd.
Rogue Valley Adventist vs. North Douglas, ccd.
Triangle Lake vs. Siletz Valley, ccd.
Trinity Lutheran vs. Bonanza, ccd.
Waldport vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.