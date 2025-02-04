Live Radio
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 4, 2025, 11:03 PM

PREP HOCKEY=

Armstrong/Cooper 8, Visitation 3

Benilde-St Margaret’s 5, Hill-Murray 2

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 3, Woodbury 1

Wayzata 7, North Wright County 0, OT

MSHSL Section Playoffs=

Class AA=

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Alexandria 4, St. Cloud 1

Bemidji 4, Buffalo 1

Moorhead 11, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 0

Class A=

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Eveleth-Gilbert 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

Moose Lake Area 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1, OT

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Fergus Falls 9, MBA 0

Northern Lakes 9, Prairie Centre 0

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

