Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park Cabrini 49, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 44
Allendale 39, Greenville 36
Almont 52, Marlette 23
Alpena 57, Lincoln-Alcona 16
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 56, Warren Regina 37
Bad Axe 41, Reese 17
Baraga 64, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 33
Battle Creek Lakeview 46, Mattawan 30
Bay City Western 49, Bay City Central 16
Bedford 46, Monroe 20
Belleville 88, Franklin 14
Bellevue 35, Colon 31
Bethany Christian 41, Burton St. Thomas More 29
Birmingham Seaholm 54, Troy Athens 41
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 42, Livonia Clarenceville 22
Bridgeport 59, Saginaw Nouvel 45
Brighton 50, Northville 43
Brimley 56, Pickford 39
Bronson 51, Concord 32
Brown City 61, Memphis 29
Brownstown Woodhaven 38, Lincoln Park 19
Burr Oak 29, Athens 26
Byron Center South Christian 55, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 25
Cadillac 36, Garber 23
Canton Prep 36, Dearborn Heights Star 23
Cass City 59, Unionville-Sebewaing 37
Cedar Springs 64, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 54
Centreville 33, Decatur 23
Chelsea 54, Adrian 27
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 59, Ann Arbor Greenhills 28
Climax-Scotts 63, Battle Creek St Philip 20
Coldwater 63, Jackson Northwest 21
Coopersville 43, Sparta 35
Corunna 46, Clio 22
Dearborn 57, Westland John Glenn 8
Dearborn Advanced Tech 74, Taylor Prep 38
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 59, Garden City 17
Delton Kellogg 36, Calhoun Christian 34
Detroit Cesar Chavez 38, Merritt 10
Detroit Country Day 74, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 40
Detroit Leadership def. Detroit Old Redford, forfeit
Dexter 70, Ann Arbor Skyline 38
Dollar Bay 50, Chassell 24
East Jordan 44, Mancelona 26
Ecorse 19, Melvindale ABT 13
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 28, Millington 20
Erie-Mason 39, Dundee 36
Ewen – Trout Creek 75, Watersmeet Gogebic 14
Faith Baptist 44, Faith Christian 32
Farmington Hills Mercy 76, Harper Woods 38
Fenton 45, Flint Kearsley 36
Flat Rock 61, New Boston Huron 57
Flint International 48, Beecher 12
Flint Powers 78, Grand Blanc 43
Flushing 56, Holly 4
Fremont 56, Ludington 33
Fulton-Middleton 61, Ashley 36
Gabriel Richard Catholic 35, Taylor 30
Gaylord St Mary 53, Bellaire 29
Gibraltar Carlson 45, Allen Park 36
Gillett, Wis. 48, Menominee 36
Gladstone 53, Ishpeming 46
Goodrich 81, Ortonville Brandon 20
Grand Haven 44, Muskegon Mona Shores 25
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 59, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 33
Grand Rapids NorthPointe 48, Kelloggsville 0
Grand Rapids West Catholic 57, East Kentwood 40
Grandville 48, Jenison 29
Grandville Calvin 57, Belding 46
Harbor Springs 58, Grayling 22
Hart 41, Shelby 32
Hartland 66, Novi 24
Haslett 66, Grand Ledge 27
Hemlock 53, Alma 38
Hillsdale Academy def. Litchfield, forfeit
Holland Christian 68, Holland 22
Holland West Ottawa 46, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 32
Holton 33, Ravenna 30
Hopkins 45, Fruitport 19
Houghton 61, Marquette 50
Howell 45, Salem 22
Indian River-Inland Lakes 64, Fife Lake Forest Area 3
Ionia 66, Lansing Eastern 38
Ishpeming Westwood 59, Iron Mountain 39
Johannesburg-Lewiston 54, Pellston 9
Kalamazoo Hackett 59, Allegan 32
Kinde-North Huron 41, Peck 30
Kingsford 41, West Iron County 39
Kingsley 34, Boyne City 31
Kingston 58, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20
Lake Leelanau St Mary 48, Grand Traverse Academy 17
Lake Linden-Hubbell 62, Painesdale Jeffers 50
Lake Odessa Lakewood 42, Hastings 26
Lawrence 40, Bangor 34
Lawton 33, Bridgman 29
Liggett 45, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 28
Linden 57, Swartz Creek 24
Livingston Christian 38, Rochester Hills Christian 33
Lutheran Westland 39, Whitmore Lake 38
Manistee 66, Oakridge High School 40
Manton 62, Roscommon 57
Marcellus 43, Hartford 19
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 36, Austin Catholic 31
Mason County Central 42, North Muskegon 24
Michigan Center 55, Eaton Rapids 37
Midland 49, Davison 28
Midland Dow 62, Freeland 54
Montague 51, Muskegon Orchard View 29
Negaunee 37, Calumet 31
Niles Brandywine 45, Vicksburg 28
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 44, Clarkston 37
Oscoda 58, Whittemore-Prescott 13
Otsego 65, Marshall 60
Parchment 56, Coloma 24
Parma Western 55, Williamston 33
Petoskey 51, Traverse City St Francis 35
Pinckney 38, Jackson 26
Pittsford 42, Jackson Christian 23
Plainwell 50, Martin 36
Plymouth 48, Canton 33
Plymouth Christian 44, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 38
Pontiac Notre Dame 49, Richmond 20
Portland 46, Grand Rapids Covenant 24
Quincy 44, Reading 29
Rapid River 42, Rock Mid Peninsula 23
Rochester 38, Auburn Hills Avondale 36
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 49, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 19
Rockford 65, Holt 32
Rudyard 47, Engadine 27
Saginaw Arts and Science 55, Heston 9
Saginaw Heritage 59, Mount Pleasant 24
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 52, Flint Southwestern 16
Saline 58, Ypsilanti Lincoln 19
Sandusky 43, Harbor Beach 30
Saugatuck 50, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 31
Shepherd 34, St. Louis (MI) 18
South Lyon 56, Walled Lake Western 26
South Lyon East 44, Milford 36
Southgate Anderson 33, Trenton 28
St Catherine 61, Macomb Lutheran North 51
St Ignace 76, Manistique 34
St Johns 52, Okemos 47
St Joseph 47, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 22
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 49, Southfield Christian 31
Stockbridge 44, Springport 41
Sturgis 59, Berrien Springs 41
Tecumseh 78, Ypsilanti 17
Three Rivers 52, Dowagiac Union 36
Union City 52, Vermontville Maple Valley 26
Waldron 69, North Adams-Jerome 41
Walled Lake Northern 49, Waterford Kettering 37
Warren Michigan Collegiate 43, Detroit Community 24
Waterford Our Lady 58, Frankel 41
Watervliet 49, Schoolcraft 38
Wayland Union 65, Grand Rapids Union 34
Whiteford 56, Hudson 40
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 57, Hamtramck 27
Zeeland East 45, Hamilton 35
Zeeland West 41, Hudsonville Unity Christian 31
Zion Christian 35, Muskegon Catholic 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, ccd.
Camden-Frontier vs. Tekonsha, ppd.
Hope Of Detroit vs. Westland Universal, ccd.
Pentwater vs. Hesperia, ccd.
The New Standard vs. Burton Atherton, ccd.
Wyoming Lee vs. Lansing Sexton, ccd.
