Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park Cabrini 49, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 44

Allendale 39, Greenville 36

Almont 52, Marlette 23

Alpena 57, Lincoln-Alcona 16

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 56, Warren Regina 37

Bad Axe 41, Reese 17

Baraga 64, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 33

Battle Creek Lakeview 46, Mattawan 30

Bay City Western 49, Bay City Central 16

Bedford 46, Monroe 20

Belleville 88, Franklin 14

Bellevue 35, Colon 31

Bethany Christian 41, Burton St. Thomas More 29

Birmingham Seaholm 54, Troy Athens 41

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 42, Livonia Clarenceville 22

Bridgeport 59, Saginaw Nouvel 45

Brighton 50, Northville 43

Brimley 56, Pickford 39

Bronson 51, Concord 32

Brown City 61, Memphis 29

Brownstown Woodhaven 38, Lincoln Park 19

Burr Oak 29, Athens 26

Byron Center South Christian 55, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 25

Cadillac 36, Garber 23

Canton Prep 36, Dearborn Heights Star 23

Cass City 59, Unionville-Sebewaing 37

Cedar Springs 64, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 54

Centreville 33, Decatur 23

Chelsea 54, Adrian 27

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 59, Ann Arbor Greenhills 28

Climax-Scotts 63, Battle Creek St Philip 20

Coldwater 63, Jackson Northwest 21

Coopersville 43, Sparta 35

Corunna 46, Clio 22

Dearborn 57, Westland John Glenn 8

Dearborn Advanced Tech 74, Taylor Prep 38

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 59, Garden City 17

Delton Kellogg 36, Calhoun Christian 34

Detroit Cesar Chavez 38, Merritt 10

Detroit Country Day 74, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 40

Detroit Leadership def. Detroit Old Redford, forfeit

Dexter 70, Ann Arbor Skyline 38

Dollar Bay 50, Chassell 24

East Jordan 44, Mancelona 26

Ecorse 19, Melvindale ABT 13

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 28, Millington 20

Erie-Mason 39, Dundee 36

Ewen – Trout Creek 75, Watersmeet Gogebic 14

Faith Baptist 44, Faith Christian 32

Farmington Hills Mercy 76, Harper Woods 38

Fenton 45, Flint Kearsley 36

Flat Rock 61, New Boston Huron 57

Flint International 48, Beecher 12

Flint Powers 78, Grand Blanc 43

Flushing 56, Holly 4

Fremont 56, Ludington 33

Fulton-Middleton 61, Ashley 36

Gabriel Richard Catholic 35, Taylor 30

Gaylord St Mary 53, Bellaire 29

Gibraltar Carlson 45, Allen Park 36

Gillett, Wis. 48, Menominee 36

Gladstone 53, Ishpeming 46

Goodrich 81, Ortonville Brandon 20

Grand Haven 44, Muskegon Mona Shores 25

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 59, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 33

Grand Rapids NorthPointe 48, Kelloggsville 0

Grand Rapids West Catholic 57, East Kentwood 40

Grandville 48, Jenison 29

Grandville Calvin 57, Belding 46

Harbor Springs 58, Grayling 22

Hart 41, Shelby 32

Hartland 66, Novi 24

Haslett 66, Grand Ledge 27

Hemlock 53, Alma 38

Hillsdale Academy def. Litchfield, forfeit

Holland Christian 68, Holland 22

Holland West Ottawa 46, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 32

Holton 33, Ravenna 30

Hopkins 45, Fruitport 19

Houghton 61, Marquette 50

Howell 45, Salem 22

Indian River-Inland Lakes 64, Fife Lake Forest Area 3

Ionia 66, Lansing Eastern 38

Ishpeming Westwood 59, Iron Mountain 39

Johannesburg-Lewiston 54, Pellston 9

Kalamazoo Hackett 59, Allegan 32

Kinde-North Huron 41, Peck 30

Kingsford 41, West Iron County 39

Kingsley 34, Boyne City 31

Kingston 58, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20

Lake Leelanau St Mary 48, Grand Traverse Academy 17

Lake Linden-Hubbell 62, Painesdale Jeffers 50

Lake Odessa Lakewood 42, Hastings 26

Lawrence 40, Bangor 34

Lawton 33, Bridgman 29

Liggett 45, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 28

Linden 57, Swartz Creek 24

Livingston Christian 38, Rochester Hills Christian 33

Lutheran Westland 39, Whitmore Lake 38

Manistee 66, Oakridge High School 40

Manton 62, Roscommon 57

Marcellus 43, Hartford 19

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 36, Austin Catholic 31

Mason County Central 42, North Muskegon 24

Michigan Center 55, Eaton Rapids 37

Midland 49, Davison 28

Midland Dow 62, Freeland 54

Montague 51, Muskegon Orchard View 29

Negaunee 37, Calumet 31

Niles Brandywine 45, Vicksburg 28

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 44, Clarkston 37

Oscoda 58, Whittemore-Prescott 13

Otsego 65, Marshall 60

Parchment 56, Coloma 24

Parma Western 55, Williamston 33

Petoskey 51, Traverse City St Francis 35

Pinckney 38, Jackson 26

Pittsford 42, Jackson Christian 23

Plainwell 50, Martin 36

Plymouth 48, Canton 33

Plymouth Christian 44, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 38

Pontiac Notre Dame 49, Richmond 20

Portland 46, Grand Rapids Covenant 24

Quincy 44, Reading 29

Rapid River 42, Rock Mid Peninsula 23

Rochester 38, Auburn Hills Avondale 36

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 49, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 19

Rockford 65, Holt 32

Rudyard 47, Engadine 27

Saginaw Arts and Science 55, Heston 9

Saginaw Heritage 59, Mount Pleasant 24

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 52, Flint Southwestern 16

Saline 58, Ypsilanti Lincoln 19

Sandusky 43, Harbor Beach 30

Saugatuck 50, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 31

Shepherd 34, St. Louis (MI) 18

South Lyon 56, Walled Lake Western 26

South Lyon East 44, Milford 36

Southgate Anderson 33, Trenton 28

St Catherine 61, Macomb Lutheran North 51

St Ignace 76, Manistique 34

St Johns 52, Okemos 47

St Joseph 47, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 22

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 49, Southfield Christian 31

Stockbridge 44, Springport 41

Sturgis 59, Berrien Springs 41

Tecumseh 78, Ypsilanti 17

Three Rivers 52, Dowagiac Union 36

Union City 52, Vermontville Maple Valley 26

Waldron 69, North Adams-Jerome 41

Walled Lake Northern 49, Waterford Kettering 37

Warren Michigan Collegiate 43, Detroit Community 24

Waterford Our Lady 58, Frankel 41

Watervliet 49, Schoolcraft 38

Wayland Union 65, Grand Rapids Union 34

Whiteford 56, Hudson 40

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 57, Hamtramck 27

Zeeland East 45, Hamilton 35

Zeeland West 41, Hudsonville Unity Christian 31

Zion Christian 35, Muskegon Catholic 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, ccd.

Camden-Frontier vs. Tekonsha, ppd.

Hope Of Detroit vs. Westland Universal, ccd.

Pentwater vs. Hesperia, ccd.

The New Standard vs. Burton Atherton, ccd.

Wyoming Lee vs. Lansing Sexton, ccd.

