Towns and Brunson help Knicks edge Bulls 113-111 in overtime

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points and 18 rebounds, Jalen Brunson added 22 points and 12 assists…

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points and 18 rebounds, Jalen Brunson added 22 points and 12 assists and the New York Knicks edged the Chicago Bulls 113-111 in overtime Thursday night.

Miles McBride finished with 22 points, while Mikal Bridges had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the short-handed Knicks, who improved to 36-18 in their first game following the All-Star break.

New York, which has won three straight and nine of 11, was without Josh Hart, who was held out due to pain in his right kneecap. OG Anunoby missed his sixth consecutive game because of a sprained right foot.

Josh Giddey had 27 points and 16 rebounds and Nikola Vucevic had 21 points for the Bulls, who have lost their last five games.

Vucevic had a chance to win with 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but had his shot blocked by Bridges under the basket.

Giddey opened overtime with a 3-pointer before the Knicks responded with a 9-0 run, highlighted by three consecutive baskets from Towns.

Chicago pulled within 113-111 with two baskets from Colby White and had a chance to send the game into a second overtime when Vucevic missed an 8-foot jumper over Landry Shamet as time expired.

Takeaways

Bulls: Reserve forward Jalen Smith was removed in the first quarter after suffering a face injury.

Knicks: Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Key moment

Vucevic’s 3-pointer put the Bulls ahead 104-102 with 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Brunson then hit a stepback jumper over Ayo Dosunmu to tie it. On the ensuing possession, a kickball was called on the Knicks. Vucevic received the pass under the basket, but had the potential winning shot rejected by Bridges.

Key stat

Towns was 2 for 15 from the field with six points in the first half. He scored 26 points on 12-for-15 shooting in the second half and overtime period.

Up next

New York visits Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland on Friday. Chicago will host Phoenix on Saturday.

—

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.