Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin to have surgery on injured ACL

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin has sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage to his right knee and will undergo surgery.

The 23-year-old Dragusin was injured in Spurs’ Europa League game against Elfsborg last week.

Tottenham did not add on Tuesday when he was likely to return to action, but it can take up to a year for players to fully recover from ACL injuries.

“Radu will be assessed by our medical team to determine when he can return to training,” the club said in a statement.

Spurs already has key players injured including Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke.

