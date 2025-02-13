Timberwolves sit Gobert with back spasms and face NBA-best Thunder without 3 starters

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves had three starters missing from their game against NBA -leading Oklahoma City on Thursday…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves had three starters missing from their game against NBA -leading Oklahoma City on Thursday night, with center Rudy Gobert joining the injured group with lower-back spasms in his first absence of the season.

Point guard Mike Conley, who has a sprained right index finger, was sidelined for the fourth consecutive game. Power forward Julius Randle has missed eight games in a row with a strained right groin muscle. Key reserve Donte DiVincenzo, whose absence reached 16 games, remained out with a sprained left big toe. Both Randle and DiVincenzo are scheduled to be re-evaluated during the All-Star break.

Jaylen Clark got his first career start for the Timberwolves in the small forward spot against the Thunder.

The Thunder held backup guard Alex Caruso out due to left hip tightness. Starting guard Cason Wallace was sidelined for a seventh straight game because of a strained right shoulder, and forward Ousmane Dieng was out for the fifth game in a row due to a strained right soleus muscle in his lower leg. Rookie guard Ajay Mitchell, who’s recovering from surgery on his right big toe, has been out for 20 games.

