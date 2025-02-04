Tim Hill agrees to $2.85 million, 1-year contract to remain with New York Yankees, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Hill is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a $2.85 million, one-year contract,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Hill is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a $2.85 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Hill gets a $2.5 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $3 million team option for 2026 with a $350,000 buyout, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract was subject to a successful physical. Hill’s agreement was first reported by ESPN.

New York does not currently have a left-handed reliever on its 40-man roster.

Hill, who turns 35 on Monday, had a $1.8 million deal with the Chicago White Sox last season and was released on June 18 after going 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA in 23 innings over 27 appearances. He signed with New York two days later and went 1-0 with a 2.05 ERA in 35 outings and had a 1.08 ERA in 10 postseason games.

