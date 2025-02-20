Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Georgetown 74, Oak Hill 66 H.L. Bourgeois 54, East St. John 51 Northwest 83, Iota 33 Oak…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Georgetown 74, Oak Hill 66

H.L. Bourgeois 54, East St. John 51

Northwest 83, Iota 33

Oak Grove 45, Beekman 43

Patrick Taylor 33, Fisher 29

Thomas Jefferson 74, Jefferson Rise 56

University 53, Parkview Baptist 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bolton vs. Eunice, ccd.

East Beauregard vs. Hackberry, ccd.

Haynesville vs. Glenbrook, ccd.

Jonesboro-Hodge vs. Bastrop, ccd.

Live Oak vs. IDEA Bridge, ccd.

Mansfield vs. Shreveport Northwood, ccd.

St. Martin’s vs. Maurepas, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.