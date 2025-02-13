Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Air Academy 69, Palmer Ridge 25 Arickaree 49, Kiowa 32 Coal Ridge 37, Rifle High School 31…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 69, Palmer Ridge 25

Arickaree 49, Kiowa 32

Coal Ridge 37, Rifle High School 31

College View Academy, Neb. 34, Mile High Adventist Academy 18

Colo. Springs Christian 72, Woodland Park 10

Columbine 51, Ralston Valley 47

Dayspring Christian 72, Clear Creek 6

Des Moines, N.M. 74, Primero 42

Eagle Valley 46, Summit 31

Ellicott 54, Florence 21

Erie 49, Centaurus 29

Evergreen High School 52, Littleton 32

Flatirons Academy 61, SkyView Academy 20

Fort Lupton 59, Jefferson 52

Frederick 65, Niwot 37

Gilpin County 42, Lyons 21

Heritage Christian Academy 44, Loveland Classical 21

Hi-Plains 27, Deer Trail 15

Hoehne 54, Sierra Grande 11

Holly 59, Walsh 33

KIPP Denver 29, Pinnacle 28

Kent Denver 52, St. Mary’s Academy 35

La Junta 58, Banning Lewis 27

Longmont 65, Silver Creek 37

McClave 69, Swink 13

Mile High Adventist Academy 43, Sunnydale, Mo. 28

Monarch 44, Fairview 31

Peak to Peak 43, Eagle Ridge Academy 11

Roosevelt 82, Severance 43

Salida 48, Manitou Springs 29

Sanford 53, Center 20

Standley Lake 45, D’Evelyn 43

Stargate School 31, The Academy 29

Swallows 61, Cripple Creek-Victor 16

Timnath 65, Greeley Central 31

Valor Christian 91, Lakewood 36

Weldon Valley 71, Twin Peaks 43

Wiggins 50, Wray 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

