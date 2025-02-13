Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Colo. Springs Christian 62, Woodland Park 52
Denver Waldorf 58, Denver Torah 31
Front Range Baptist 71, Lone Star 50
Green Mountain 65, Golden 42
Liberty Common 76, Wellington 48
Mc Clave Undivided 88, Swink 37
Mile High Adventist Academy 42, Midland Adventist, Kan. 40
Salida 62, Manitou Springs 44
Severance 64, Roosevelt 32
Standley Lake 63, D’Evelyn 19
Swallows 72, Cripple Creek-Victor 13
Thomas Jefferson 72, Aurora Central 40
Thornton 57, SkyView Academy 47
Valor Christian 83, Lakewood 30
Westminster 63, Brighton 58
Wray 59, Wiggins 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.