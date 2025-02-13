Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Colo. Springs Christian 62, Woodland Park 52 Denver Waldorf 58, Denver Torah 31 Front Range Baptist 71,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Colo. Springs Christian 62, Woodland Park 52

Denver Waldorf 58, Denver Torah 31

Front Range Baptist 71, Lone Star 50

Green Mountain 65, Golden 42

Liberty Common 76, Wellington 48

Mc Clave Undivided 88, Swink 37

Mile High Adventist Academy 42, Midland Adventist, Kan. 40

Salida 62, Manitou Springs 44

Severance 64, Roosevelt 32

Standley Lake 63, D’Evelyn 19

Swallows 72, Cripple Creek-Victor 13

Thomas Jefferson 72, Aurora Central 40

Thornton 57, SkyView Academy 47

Valor Christian 83, Lakewood 30

Westminster 63, Brighton 58

Wray 59, Wiggins 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

