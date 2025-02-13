Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashley Ridge 71, West Ashley 41
Atlantic Collegiate 45, Mullins 43
Beaufort 50, Hilton Head Island 44
Blacksburg 50, High Point Academy 41
Blue Ridge 45, Greer 41
Burke 50, Timberland 47
Carolina Forest 58, Conway 14
Carvers Bay 55, Johnsonville 11
Chesnee 43, Liberty 38
Clinton 39, Fairfield Central 18
Crestwood 50, Lakewood 42
Fox Creek 54, Silver Bluff 31
J.L. Mann 51, Easley 27
James Island 67, R.B. Stall 26
Lake Marion 51, Hampton County 46
Lancaster 53, York Comprehensive 20
Landrum 49, Greenville Technical Charter 29
Lexington 64, River Bluff 40
Manning 74, East Clarendon 43
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 52, Hanahan 21
Powdersville 63, Wren 48
Socastee 44, St. James 21
South Florence 48, Hartsville 29
South Pointe 78, Richland Northeast 22
Spartanburg 55, Eastside 20
St. Joseph 73, Palmetto HS SC 22
Summerville 79, Colleton County 14
Swansea 42, Newberry 41
T.L. Hanna 70, Hillcrest 40
Union County 36, Mountain View 34
West Oak 63, Belton-Honea Path 28
Westside 78, Southside 28
Westwood 58, Sumter 19
Whale Branch 26, Edisto 17
White Knoll 52, Chapin 35
Wilson 48, Darlington 32
Woodmont 50, Greenville 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.