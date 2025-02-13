Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Ashley Ridge 71, West Ashley 41 Atlantic Collegiate 45, Mullins 43 Beaufort 50, Hilton Head Island 44…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashley Ridge 71, West Ashley 41

Atlantic Collegiate 45, Mullins 43

Beaufort 50, Hilton Head Island 44

Blacksburg 50, High Point Academy 41

Blue Ridge 45, Greer 41

Burke 50, Timberland 47

Carolina Forest 58, Conway 14

Carvers Bay 55, Johnsonville 11

Chesnee 43, Liberty 38

Clinton 39, Fairfield Central 18

Crestwood 50, Lakewood 42

Fox Creek 54, Silver Bluff 31

J.L. Mann 51, Easley 27

James Island 67, R.B. Stall 26

Lake Marion 51, Hampton County 46

Lancaster 53, York Comprehensive 20

Landrum 49, Greenville Technical Charter 29

Lexington 64, River Bluff 40

Manning 74, East Clarendon 43

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 52, Hanahan 21

Powdersville 63, Wren 48

Socastee 44, St. James 21

South Florence 48, Hartsville 29

South Pointe 78, Richland Northeast 22

Spartanburg 55, Eastside 20

St. Joseph 73, Palmetto HS SC 22

Summerville 79, Colleton County 14

Swansea 42, Newberry 41

T.L. Hanna 70, Hillcrest 40

Union County 36, Mountain View 34

West Oak 63, Belton-Honea Path 28

Westside 78, Southside 28

Westwood 58, Sumter 19

Whale Branch 26, Edisto 17

White Knoll 52, Chapin 35

Wilson 48, Darlington 32

Woodmont 50, Greenville 40

