Thursday’s Scores

Atlantic Collegiate 55, Mullins 32

Batesburg-Leesville 44, Saluda 43

Beaufort 56, Hillcrest 41

Berea 70, Travelers Rest 50

Carvers Bay 65, Johnsonville 55

Chesnee 57, Liberty 44

Conway 66, Carolina Forest 33

D.W. Daniel 62, Seneca 51

Dillon 57, Waccamaw 45

Dutch Fork 51, Irmo 47, OT

Fairfield Central 47, Clinton 44

Greenville 74, Woodmont 53

Greer 77, Blue Ridge 48

J.L. Mann 61, Easley 49

Lancaster 77, York Comprehensive 56

Landrum 76, Greenville Technical Charter 40

Marion 54, Lake City 43

Mauldin 53, Greenwood 44

North Myrtle Beach 61, Myrtle Beach 49

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 52, Hanahan 23

Palmetto HS SC 47, St. Joseph 41

Palmetto Scholars Academy 37, St. John’s 29

Spartanburg 66, Eastside 46

St. James 73, Socastee 48

Sumter 63, Westwood 59

T.L. Hanna 56, Hillcrest 41

Union County 52, Greer Middle College 51

Upstate 59, Milledgeville, Ill. 43

West Ashley 58, Ashley Ridge 49

Westside 69, Southside 56

Wilson 69, Darlington 40

Woodruff 53, Mountain View 44

Wren 81, Powdersville 70

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

