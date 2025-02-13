Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Collegiate 55, Mullins 32
Batesburg-Leesville 44, Saluda 43
Beaufort 56, Hillcrest 41
Berea 70, Travelers Rest 50
Carvers Bay 65, Johnsonville 55
Chesnee 57, Liberty 44
Conway 66, Carolina Forest 33
D.W. Daniel 62, Seneca 51
Dillon 57, Waccamaw 45
Dutch Fork 51, Irmo 47, OT
Fairfield Central 47, Clinton 44
Greenville 74, Woodmont 53
Greer 77, Blue Ridge 48
J.L. Mann 61, Easley 49
Lancaster 77, York Comprehensive 56
Landrum 76, Greenville Technical Charter 40
Marion 54, Lake City 43
Mauldin 53, Greenwood 44
North Myrtle Beach 61, Myrtle Beach 49
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 52, Hanahan 23
Palmetto HS SC 47, St. Joseph 41
Palmetto Scholars Academy 37, St. John’s 29
Spartanburg 66, Eastside 46
St. James 73, Socastee 48
Sumter 63, Westwood 59
T.L. Hanna 56, Hillcrest 41
Union County 52, Greer Middle College 51
Upstate 59, Milledgeville, Ill. 43
West Ashley 58, Ashley Ridge 49
Westside 69, Southside 56
Wilson 69, Darlington 40
Woodruff 53, Mountain View 44
Wren 81, Powdersville 70
