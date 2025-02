Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amite 82, Bogalusa 54 Beekman 73, Family Community 37 Block 54, St. Frederick Catholic 38 Calvin 60,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amite 82, Bogalusa 54

Beekman 73, Family Community 37

Block 54, St. Frederick Catholic 38

Calvin 60, Dodson 33

Central Private 59, St. Joseph 32

Christ Episcopal 67, First Baptist Academy 31

Church Point 74, Crowley 50

Claiborne Christian 64, Choudrant 63

Delhi 64, Delta Charter 22

Doyline 67, Castor 64

Hackberry 55, Singer 40

Homer 68, D’Arbonne Woods 57

Iowa 78, Glenmora 58

Jefferson Rise 78, Fisher 26

Lakeview 69, St. Mary’s 46

McDonogh #35 80, M.L. King Charter 70

Montgomery 76, LaSalle 47

Northshore 88, Covington 71

Northwest 61, Mamou 55

Pine Prairie 41, Northside Christian 34

Red River 98, Lakeside 34

Southern Lab 51, Collegiate Baton Rouge 15

St. Martin’s 44, Northlake Christian 42

Thomas Jefferson 53, Haynes Academy 41

Washington-Marion 67, Jennings 54

Welsh 60, St. Edmund Catholic 56

Young Audiences Charter 40, Patrick Taylor 39

Zachary 68, Woodlawn (BR) 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lafayette Renaissance vs. Ascension Episcopal, ccd.

Port Allen vs. Terrebonne, ccd.

Welsh vs. Starks, ccd.

