Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 46, Hillsdale 18
Algonac 48, Almont 44
Allen Park 50, Trenton 13
Ashley 53, Carson City-Crystal 22
Athens 48, Battle Creek St Philip 38
Bark River-Harris 45, Carney-Nadeau 31
Battle Creek Lakeview 50, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 12
Beal City 56, Merrill 33
Berrien Springs 68, Benton Harbor 9
Big Rapids 42, Newaygo 21
Blissfield 66, Hudson 30
Bloomfield Hills Marian 63, St Catherine 53
Brighton 54, Grand Ledge 45
Brimley 51, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 22
Brownstown Woodhaven 49, Wyandotte Roosevelt 43
Cadillac 56, Alpena 38
Cadillac Heritage Christian 42, Boyne Falls 14
Chassell 33, Painesdale Jeffers 28
Clawson 49, Center Line 24
Coldwater 72, Battle Creek Harper Creek 34
Concord 67, Springport 54
DeWitt 67, Lansing Everett 8
Dearborn Advanced Tech 64, Canton Prep 32
Detroit Country Day 81, Beverly Hills Groves 60
Dexter 64, Ypsilanti Lincoln 24
Dundee 77, Clinton 58
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 39, Unionville-Sebewaing 35
Ellsworth 56, Grand Traverse Academy 26
Engadine 41, Rock Mid Peninsula 17
Evart 49, Traverse City St Francis 30
Ewen – Trout Creek 55, Ontonagon 32
Ferndale 62, Lake Orion 48
Flat Rock 52, Riverview 46
Fraser 50, Port Huron Northern 31
Gibraltar Carlson 58, Taylor 27
Gladstone 44, Gwinn 20
Hancock 51, Lake Linden-Hubbell 40
Hastings 45, Wyoming Lee 15
Hillsdale Academy 36, Jackson Christian 30
Ida 43, Onsted 40
Ionia 60, Lansing Sexton 28
Iron Mountain 50, Kingsford 47
Ironwood 63, Watersmeet Gogebic 15
Ishpeming 78, Escanaba 46
Ishpeming Westwood 66, Houghton 51
Kalamazoo Hackett 44, Centreville 34
Kent City 45, White Cloud 27
Liggett 51, Ann Arbor Greenhills 43
Ludington 70, Muskegon Orchard View 12
Marysville 47, Sterling Heights Stevenson 27
McBain 47, Roscommon 46
Mendon 36, Burr Oak 30
Mio-AuSable 40, Hillman 28
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 47, Newport Jefferson 44
Munising 61, Eben Junction Superior Central 12
North Central 36, Rapid River 25
North Dickinson 43, Crystal Falls Forest Park 28
Norway 44, West Iron County 25
Oconto, Wis. 52, Menominee 42
Okemos 47, Lansing Waverly 38
Oscoda 65, Lincoln-Alcona 17
Ovid-Elsie 42, Otisville LakeVille 35
Petoskey 56, Gaylord 40
Pickford 57, Alanson 27
Pittsford 42, Tekonsha 11
Portage Central 54, Mattawan 17
Ravenna 45, Zion Christian 29
Richland Gull Lake 44, Kalamazoo Central 40
Sandusky 61, Marlette 12
South Haven 42, Bridgman 23
Southfield Christian 43, Westland Hope 15
St Clair 50, Marine City 28
St Ignace 62, Cedarville 20
St Johns 64, Lansing Eastern 39
St Joseph 64, Portage Northern 35
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 45, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 32
Stephenson 38, Manistique 28
Utica Eisenhower 52, Grosse Pointe South 39
Utica Ford II 46, Macomb Dakota 37
Waldron 53, Camden-Frontier 45
Warren Cousino 48, Utica 35
Warren Fitzgerald 49, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 44
Waterford Our Lady 69, Waterford Oakside 18
Whitmore Lake 28, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brown City vs. Ubly, ppd.
Burton Atherton vs. Frankel, ccd.
Clinton Township Clintondale vs. Warren Lincoln, ccd.
Eastpointe East Detroit vs. Madison Heights, ppd.
Hope Of Detroit vs. Detroit Cesar Chavez, ccd.
Kalamazoo Phoenix vs. Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy, ppd.
Millington vs. Cass City, ccd.
St. Joseph OLL vs. Holland Calvary, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
