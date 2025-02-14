Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Adrian Madison 46, Hillsdale 18 Algonac 48, Almont 44 Allen Park 50, Trenton 13 Ashley 53, Carson…

Adrian Madison 46, Hillsdale 18

Algonac 48, Almont 44

Allen Park 50, Trenton 13

Ashley 53, Carson City-Crystal 22

Athens 48, Battle Creek St Philip 38

Bark River-Harris 45, Carney-Nadeau 31

Battle Creek Lakeview 50, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 12

Beal City 56, Merrill 33

Berrien Springs 68, Benton Harbor 9

Big Rapids 42, Newaygo 21

Blissfield 66, Hudson 30

Bloomfield Hills Marian 63, St Catherine 53

Brighton 54, Grand Ledge 45

Brimley 51, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 22

Brownstown Woodhaven 49, Wyandotte Roosevelt 43

Cadillac 56, Alpena 38

Cadillac Heritage Christian 42, Boyne Falls 14

Chassell 33, Painesdale Jeffers 28

Clawson 49, Center Line 24

Coldwater 72, Battle Creek Harper Creek 34

Concord 67, Springport 54

DeWitt 67, Lansing Everett 8

Dearborn Advanced Tech 64, Canton Prep 32

Detroit Country Day 81, Beverly Hills Groves 60

Dexter 64, Ypsilanti Lincoln 24

Dundee 77, Clinton 58

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 39, Unionville-Sebewaing 35

Ellsworth 56, Grand Traverse Academy 26

Engadine 41, Rock Mid Peninsula 17

Evart 49, Traverse City St Francis 30

Ewen – Trout Creek 55, Ontonagon 32

Ferndale 62, Lake Orion 48

Flat Rock 52, Riverview 46

Fraser 50, Port Huron Northern 31

Gibraltar Carlson 58, Taylor 27

Gladstone 44, Gwinn 20

Hancock 51, Lake Linden-Hubbell 40

Hastings 45, Wyoming Lee 15

Hillsdale Academy 36, Jackson Christian 30

Ida 43, Onsted 40

Ionia 60, Lansing Sexton 28

Iron Mountain 50, Kingsford 47

Ironwood 63, Watersmeet Gogebic 15

Ishpeming 78, Escanaba 46

Ishpeming Westwood 66, Houghton 51

Kalamazoo Hackett 44, Centreville 34

Kent City 45, White Cloud 27

Liggett 51, Ann Arbor Greenhills 43

Ludington 70, Muskegon Orchard View 12

Marysville 47, Sterling Heights Stevenson 27

McBain 47, Roscommon 46

Mendon 36, Burr Oak 30

Mio-AuSable 40, Hillman 28

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 47, Newport Jefferson 44

Munising 61, Eben Junction Superior Central 12

North Central 36, Rapid River 25

North Dickinson 43, Crystal Falls Forest Park 28

Norway 44, West Iron County 25

Oconto, Wis. 52, Menominee 42

Okemos 47, Lansing Waverly 38

Oscoda 65, Lincoln-Alcona 17

Ovid-Elsie 42, Otisville LakeVille 35

Petoskey 56, Gaylord 40

Pickford 57, Alanson 27

Pittsford 42, Tekonsha 11

Portage Central 54, Mattawan 17

Ravenna 45, Zion Christian 29

Richland Gull Lake 44, Kalamazoo Central 40

Sandusky 61, Marlette 12

South Haven 42, Bridgman 23

Southfield Christian 43, Westland Hope 15

St Clair 50, Marine City 28

St Ignace 62, Cedarville 20

St Johns 64, Lansing Eastern 39

St Joseph 64, Portage Northern 35

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 45, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 32

Stephenson 38, Manistique 28

Utica Eisenhower 52, Grosse Pointe South 39

Utica Ford II 46, Macomb Dakota 37

Waldron 53, Camden-Frontier 45

Warren Cousino 48, Utica 35

Warren Fitzgerald 49, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 44

Waterford Our Lady 69, Waterford Oakside 18

Whitmore Lake 28, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brown City vs. Ubly, ppd.

Burton Atherton vs. Frankel, ccd.

Clinton Township Clintondale vs. Warren Lincoln, ccd.

Eastpointe East Detroit vs. Madison Heights, ppd.

Hope Of Detroit vs. Detroit Cesar Chavez, ccd.

Kalamazoo Phoenix vs. Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy, ppd.

Millington vs. Cass City, ccd.

St. Joseph OLL vs. Holland Calvary, ccd.

