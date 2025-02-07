Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bastrop 84, Mangham 17 Baton Rouge Episcopal 65, Donaldsonville 60 Booker T. Washington 72, Morris Jeff 47…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bastrop 84, Mangham 17

Baton Rouge Episcopal 65, Donaldsonville 60

Booker T. Washington 72, Morris Jeff 47

Captain Shreve 69, B.T. Washington 50

Carver 65, New Orleans Military & Maritime 28

Claiborne Christian 84, Saline 80

Cohen 71, Christ Episcopal 15

Delhi 62, Union Parish 50

Family Community 83, Forest 39

French Settlement 62, Amite 52

Hackberry 67, Johnson Bayou 31

Hamilton Christian Academy 66, Jennings 55

Haynes Academy 60, Jefferson Rise 58

Homer 47, Jonesboro-Hodge 37

LaSalle 74, Dodson 38

Lena Northwood 43, Converse 25

Lutcher 69, IDEA Bridge 31

Madison Prep 61, Southern Lab 54

Many 69, East Beauregard 47

McMain 43, Abramson 37

Pearl River 53, Chalmette 42

Pine 58, St. Thomas Aquinas 26

Singer 69, South Cameron 11

Thomas Jefferson 70, Patrick Taylor 28

Zwolle 61, Negreet 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

D’Arbonne Woods vs. Beekman, ccd.

Providence Classical vs. North Webster, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

