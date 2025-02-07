Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bastrop 84, Mangham 17
Baton Rouge Episcopal 65, Donaldsonville 60
Booker T. Washington 72, Morris Jeff 47
Captain Shreve 69, B.T. Washington 50
Carver 65, New Orleans Military & Maritime 28
Claiborne Christian 84, Saline 80
Cohen 71, Christ Episcopal 15
Delhi 62, Union Parish 50
Family Community 83, Forest 39
French Settlement 62, Amite 52
Hackberry 67, Johnson Bayou 31
Hamilton Christian Academy 66, Jennings 55
Haynes Academy 60, Jefferson Rise 58
Homer 47, Jonesboro-Hodge 37
LaSalle 74, Dodson 38
Lena Northwood 43, Converse 25
Lutcher 69, IDEA Bridge 31
Madison Prep 61, Southern Lab 54
Many 69, East Beauregard 47
McMain 43, Abramson 37
Pearl River 53, Chalmette 42
Pine 58, St. Thomas Aquinas 26
Singer 69, South Cameron 11
Thomas Jefferson 70, Patrick Taylor 28
Zwolle 61, Negreet 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
D’Arbonne Woods vs. Beekman, ccd.
Providence Classical vs. North Webster, ccd.
