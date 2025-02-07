Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bamberg-Ehrhardt def. Royal Live Oaks Academy, forfeit
Broome 65, Mountain View 53, 6OT
Cathedral Academy 78, Lowcountry Wildcats 48
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 68, Florence Christian 48
Clinton 52, Eau Claire 44
Dorchester Academy 68, Holly Hill Academy 52
Fairfield Central 44, Mid-Carolina 41
Green Sea Floyds 44, Hannah-Pamplico 40
Greenwood 75, T.L. Hanna 55
Hilton Head Prep 80, St. John’s Christian Academy 46
Jefferson Davis Academy 53, Mead Hall Episcopal 39
Lee Central 43, Lake City 34
McBee 68, Great Falls 55
Northpoint Christian, Miss. 71, Buford 67
Seneca 71, D.W. Daniel 54
Spartanburg Christian 57, Shannon Forest Christian 36
Temple Christian 82, Tabernacle Christian, N.C. 48
___
