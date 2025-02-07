Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bamberg-Ehrhardt def. Royal Live Oaks Academy, forfeit Broome 65, Mountain View 53, 6OT Cathedral Academy 78, Lowcountry…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bamberg-Ehrhardt def. Royal Live Oaks Academy, forfeit

Broome 65, Mountain View 53, 6OT

Cathedral Academy 78, Lowcountry Wildcats 48

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 68, Florence Christian 48

Clinton 52, Eau Claire 44

Dorchester Academy 68, Holly Hill Academy 52

Fairfield Central 44, Mid-Carolina 41

Green Sea Floyds 44, Hannah-Pamplico 40

Greenwood 75, T.L. Hanna 55

Hilton Head Prep 80, St. John’s Christian Academy 46

Jefferson Davis Academy 53, Mead Hall Episcopal 39

Lee Central 43, Lake City 34

McBee 68, Great Falls 55

Northpoint Christian, Miss. 71, Buford 67

Seneca 71, D.W. Daniel 54

Spartanburg Christian 57, Shannon Forest Christian 36

Temple Christian 82, Tabernacle Christian, N.C. 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

