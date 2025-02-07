Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Broome 59, Mountain View 29 Clinton 36, Eau Claire 28 Florence Christian 51, Christian Academy of Myrtle…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broome 59, Mountain View 29

Clinton 36, Eau Claire 28

Florence Christian 51, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 28

Fort Mill 58, Charlotte Independence, N.C. 14

Green Sea Floyds 44, Hannah-Pamplico 40

Greenwood 75, T.L. Hanna 55

Hilton Head Prep 62, St. John’s Christian Academy 42

Lee Central 43, Lake City 34

Lowcountry Wildcats 45, Cathedral Academy 29

McBee 68, Great Falls 55

Mid-Carolina 65, Fairfield Central 52

New Covenant 54, Greenville Classical Academy 19

SHS, N.C. 51, Dillon Christian 48

Seneca 71, D.W. Daniel 54

Spartanburg Christian 49, Shannon Forest Christian 30

