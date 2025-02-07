Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broome 59, Mountain View 29
Clinton 36, Eau Claire 28
Florence Christian 51, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 28
Fort Mill 58, Charlotte Independence, N.C. 14
Green Sea Floyds 44, Hannah-Pamplico 40
Greenwood 75, T.L. Hanna 55
Hilton Head Prep 62, St. John’s Christian Academy 42
Lee Central 43, Lake City 34
Lowcountry Wildcats 45, Cathedral Academy 29
McBee 68, Great Falls 55
Mid-Carolina 65, Fairfield Central 52
New Covenant 54, Greenville Classical Academy 19
SHS, N.C. 51, Dillon Christian 48
Seneca 71, D.W. Daniel 54
Spartanburg Christian 49, Shannon Forest Christian 30
