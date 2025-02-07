Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora Central 54, Adams City 51
Bennett 93, Platte Canyon 44
Boulder 75, Mountain Range 73
Columbine 73, Bear Creek 68
Cotopaxi 70, Moffat 26
DSST: College View 56, Bruce Randolph 43
DSST: Green Valley Ranch 65, Rocky Mountain Prep 33
Flatirons Academy 49, Clear Creek 30
Fort Lupton 97, Alameda 28
Frederick 51, Poudre 45
Glenwood Springs 60, Eagle Valley 58
Hoehne 75, La Veta 40
Idalia 36, Bethune 26
Kim 59, Sangre De Cristo 37
Liberty 71, Rampart 57
Little Snake River, Wyo. 70, Rangely 43
Lone Star 54, Potter-Dix, Neb. 47
Manual 53, Lincoln 39
Mesa Ridge 67, Cañon City 45
Miami-Yoder 65, Colorado Springs 21
North 78, Far Northeast 32
Palmer 66, Coronado 42
Peyton 91, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 30
Pinnacle def. Jefferson, forfeit
Plateau Valley 50, Meeker 39
Prairie View 69, Brighton 58
Primero 50, Custer County 41
Prospect Ridge Academy 74, Eagle Ridge Academy 48
Pueblo West 64, Doherty 54
Ralston Valley 90, Lakewood 30
Rye 56, Salida 46
Stratton 64, Genoa-Hugo 30
Swallows 54, Rocky Ford 49
The Classical Academy 75, Mitchell 23
University 60, Fort Morgan 37
Valley 69, Weld Central 61
Valor Christian 59, Arvada West 44
West 72, Denver SST 57
Widefield High School 54, Harrison 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
