Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora Central 50, Adams City 23
Bennett 59, Platte Canyon 31
Brighton 39, Prairie View 18
Columbine 80, Bear Creek 33
Cotopaxi 60, Moffat 25
DSST: Cedar 40, John F. Kennedy 38
Deer Trail 41, Cripple Creek-Victor 10
Denver Christian 59, Peak to Peak 50
Eagle Ridge Academy 40, Prospect Ridge Academy 36
Eaton 60, Sterling 35
Falcon 43, Sand Creek 17
Flatirons Academy 68, Clear Creek 3
Fort Lupton 52, Alameda 35
Haxtun 36, Akron 35
Hoehne 70, La Veta 27
Idalia 59, Bethune 22
Jefferson 53, Pinnacle 32
Liberty 40, Rampart 21
Lone Star 59, Potter-Dix, Neb. 31
Manual 57, Lincoln 24
Meeker 52, Plateau Valley 41
Miami-Yoder 38, Colorado Springs 13
North def. Far Northeast, forfeit
Palmer 39, Coronado 20
Peyton 45, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 12
Poudre 42, Vista PEAK 39
Ralston Valley 68, Lakewood 42
St. Mary’s Academy 50, Stargate School 19
Stratton 37, Genoa-Hugo 14
Summit 47, Battle Mountain 38
The Classical Academy 59, Mitchell 18
University 63, Fort Morgan 19
Valley 49, Weld Central 26
Valor Christian 72, Arvada West 47
West 55, Denver SST 22
