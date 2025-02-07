Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Aurora Central 50, Adams City 23 Bennett 59, Platte Canyon 31 Brighton 39, Prairie View 18 Columbine…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora Central 50, Adams City 23

Bennett 59, Platte Canyon 31

Brighton 39, Prairie View 18

Columbine 80, Bear Creek 33

Cotopaxi 60, Moffat 25

DSST: Cedar 40, John F. Kennedy 38

Deer Trail 41, Cripple Creek-Victor 10

Denver Christian 59, Peak to Peak 50

Eagle Ridge Academy 40, Prospect Ridge Academy 36

Eaton 60, Sterling 35

Falcon 43, Sand Creek 17

Flatirons Academy 68, Clear Creek 3

Fort Lupton 52, Alameda 35

Haxtun 36, Akron 35

Hoehne 70, La Veta 27

Idalia 59, Bethune 22

Jefferson 53, Pinnacle 32

Liberty 40, Rampart 21

Lone Star 59, Potter-Dix, Neb. 31

Manual 57, Lincoln 24

Meeker 52, Plateau Valley 41

Miami-Yoder 38, Colorado Springs 13

North def. Far Northeast, forfeit

Palmer 39, Coronado 20

Peyton 45, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 12

Poudre 42, Vista PEAK 39

Ralston Valley 68, Lakewood 42

St. Mary’s Academy 50, Stargate School 19

Stratton 37, Genoa-Hugo 14

Summit 47, Battle Mountain 38

The Classical Academy 59, Mitchell 18

University 63, Fort Morgan 19

Valley 49, Weld Central 26

Valor Christian 72, Arvada West 47

West 55, Denver SST 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.