Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 35, Dundee 27

Akron-Fairgrove 33, Burton St. Thomas More 27

Alanson 61, Alba 22

Allen Park 29, Dearborn Edsel Ford 16

Ann Arbor Pioneer 42, Monroe 40

AuGres-Sims 45, Posen 23

Auburn Hills Avondale 63, North Farmington 21

Austin Catholic 48, Frankel 39

Bad Axe 34, Millington 30

Bellaire 38, Central Lake 35

Berrien Springs 56, Dowagiac Union 39

Bessemer 57, Watersmeet Gogebic 22

Birmingham Seaholm 38, Bloomfield Hills 36

Blissfield 60, Ida 25

Burton Bentley 32, Michigan Deaf 20

Cass City 51, Vassar 34

Centreville 44, Bangor 24

Chandler Park Academy High School 46, Detroit Voyageur 30

Clinton 38, Hudson 37

Concord 32, Stockbridge 27

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 59, Rapid River 14

Dearborn Advanced Tech def. Westland Universal, forfeit

Dearborn Ford 49, Detroit Jalen Rose 17

Detroit Cass Tech 72, Detroit Western Intl 13

Detroit Mumford 61, Detroit Osborn 25

Detroit Renaissance 93, Detroit CMA 12

Detroit University Prep def. Ecorse, forfeit

East Jordan 49, Fife Lake Forest Area 6

East Lansing 44, Lansing Waverly 42

Edison 64, Detroit UPSM 4

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 51, Reese 28

Ellsworth 39, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 25

Engadine 38, Rock Mid Peninsula 35

Farmington 46, Pontiac 21

Flat Rock 34, Grosse Ile 25

Fremont 59, Muskegon Orchard View 32

Gaylord St Mary 46, Mancelona 26

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 60, Coopersville 33

Grand Traverse Academy 43, Traverse City Christian 19

Harbor Light Christian 45, Mackinaw City 35

Hart 57, Mason County Central 46

Hillman 61, Fairview 22

Holt 60, Lansing Everett 2

Indian River-Inland Lakes 87, Pellston 10

Kingston def. Kinde-North Huron, forfeit

Lake Orion 46, Oxford 41

Lincoln Park 41, Wyandotte Roosevelt 39

Lincoln-Alcona 48, Heston 25

Ludington 42, Manistee 30

Lutheran Westland 62, Novi Christian 31

Marcellus 46, Bloomingdale 7

Marlette 30, Memphis 24

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 55, Milan 23

Montrose Hill-McCloy 42, Chesaning 32

New Boston Huron 62, Riverview 55

New Buffalo 37, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 35

North Branch 36, Richmond 25

North Dickinson 47, Munising 38

Norway 48, Iron Mountain 46

Okemos 49, Grand Ledge 24

Onsted 49, Hillsdale 24

Oscoda 44, Tawas 26

Ovid-Elsie 56, Birch Run 20

Pittsford 50, Camden-Frontier 32

Ravenna 53, Muskegon Catholic 49

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 45, West Bloomfield 31

Royal Oak 49, Troy 39

Saginaw Arts and Science 57, Owendale-Gagetown 3

Southfield A&T 66, Troy Athens 37

St Ignace 51, Newberry 43

St Joseph 38, Mattawan 35

Stephenson 55, North Central 28

Summit 70, Detroit Leadership 12

Taylor 25, Trenton 20

Tekonsha def. Hillsdale Academy, forfeit

Waldron def. Litchfield, forfeit

Westfield 75, Detroit Lincoln-King 9

White Pigeon 56, Lawrence 23

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 48, Martin 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Jackson Area Home Educators vs. JPEC, ccd.

Kalamazoo Phoenix vs. Kalamazoo Homeschool, ppd.

Lansing Catholic vs. Lansing Sexton, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

