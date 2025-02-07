Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 35, Dundee 27
Akron-Fairgrove 33, Burton St. Thomas More 27
Alanson 61, Alba 22
Allen Park 29, Dearborn Edsel Ford 16
Ann Arbor Pioneer 42, Monroe 40
AuGres-Sims 45, Posen 23
Auburn Hills Avondale 63, North Farmington 21
Austin Catholic 48, Frankel 39
Bad Axe 34, Millington 30
Bellaire 38, Central Lake 35
Berrien Springs 56, Dowagiac Union 39
Bessemer 57, Watersmeet Gogebic 22
Birmingham Seaholm 38, Bloomfield Hills 36
Blissfield 60, Ida 25
Burton Bentley 32, Michigan Deaf 20
Cass City 51, Vassar 34
Centreville 44, Bangor 24
Chandler Park Academy High School 46, Detroit Voyageur 30
Clinton 38, Hudson 37
Concord 32, Stockbridge 27
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 59, Rapid River 14
Dearborn Advanced Tech def. Westland Universal, forfeit
Dearborn Ford 49, Detroit Jalen Rose 17
Detroit Cass Tech 72, Detroit Western Intl 13
Detroit Mumford 61, Detroit Osborn 25
Detroit Renaissance 93, Detroit CMA 12
Detroit University Prep def. Ecorse, forfeit
East Jordan 49, Fife Lake Forest Area 6
East Lansing 44, Lansing Waverly 42
Edison 64, Detroit UPSM 4
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 51, Reese 28
Ellsworth 39, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 25
Engadine 38, Rock Mid Peninsula 35
Farmington 46, Pontiac 21
Flat Rock 34, Grosse Ile 25
Fremont 59, Muskegon Orchard View 32
Gaylord St Mary 46, Mancelona 26
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 60, Coopersville 33
Grand Traverse Academy 43, Traverse City Christian 19
Harbor Light Christian 45, Mackinaw City 35
Hart 57, Mason County Central 46
Hillman 61, Fairview 22
Holt 60, Lansing Everett 2
Indian River-Inland Lakes 87, Pellston 10
Kingston def. Kinde-North Huron, forfeit
Lake Orion 46, Oxford 41
Lincoln Park 41, Wyandotte Roosevelt 39
Lincoln-Alcona 48, Heston 25
Ludington 42, Manistee 30
Lutheran Westland 62, Novi Christian 31
Marcellus 46, Bloomingdale 7
Marlette 30, Memphis 24
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 55, Milan 23
Montrose Hill-McCloy 42, Chesaning 32
New Boston Huron 62, Riverview 55
New Buffalo 37, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 35
North Branch 36, Richmond 25
North Dickinson 47, Munising 38
Norway 48, Iron Mountain 46
Okemos 49, Grand Ledge 24
Onsted 49, Hillsdale 24
Oscoda 44, Tawas 26
Ovid-Elsie 56, Birch Run 20
Pittsford 50, Camden-Frontier 32
Ravenna 53, Muskegon Catholic 49
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 45, West Bloomfield 31
Royal Oak 49, Troy 39
Saginaw Arts and Science 57, Owendale-Gagetown 3
Southfield A&T 66, Troy Athens 37
St Ignace 51, Newberry 43
St Joseph 38, Mattawan 35
Stephenson 55, North Central 28
Summit 70, Detroit Leadership 12
Taylor 25, Trenton 20
Tekonsha def. Hillsdale Academy, forfeit
Waldron def. Litchfield, forfeit
Westfield 75, Detroit Lincoln-King 9
White Pigeon 56, Lawrence 23
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 48, Martin 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jackson Area Home Educators vs. JPEC, ccd.
Kalamazoo Phoenix vs. Kalamazoo Homeschool, ppd.
Lansing Catholic vs. Lansing Sexton, ccd.
___
