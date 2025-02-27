Live Radio
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 27, 2025, 11:24 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

UHSAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

State Championship=

Davis 75, Herriman 66

Class 1A=

Consolation=

Altamont 49, Monticello 47

Manila 60, Whitehorse 48

Wendover 53, Wayne 50

Quarterfinal=

Bryce Valley 53, Milford 48

Panguitch 53, Tintic 32

Rich County 47, Piute 35

