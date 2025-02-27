Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
UHSAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
State Championship=
Davis 75, Herriman 66
Class 1A=
Consolation=
Altamont 49, Monticello 47
Manila 60, Whitehorse 48
Wendover 53, Wayne 50
Quarterfinal=
Bryce Valley 53, Milford 48
Panguitch 53, Tintic 32
Rich County 47, Piute 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.