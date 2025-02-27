Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= UHSAA Playoffs= Class 6A= State Championship= Lone Peak 46, Copper Hills 42 Class 1A= Consolation= Escalante 36,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

UHSAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

State Championship=

Lone Peak 46, Copper Hills 42

Class 1A=

Consolation=

Escalante 36, Altamont 32

Milford 51, Tintic 22

Piute 55, Monticello 12

Wendover 55, Bryce Valley 42

Quarterfinal=

Panguitch 56, Manila 38

Rich County 52, Monument Valley 27

Tabiona 45, Valley 43

Wayne 47, Whitehorse 36

___

