Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
UHSAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
State Championship=
Lone Peak 46, Copper Hills 42
Class 1A=
Consolation=
Escalante 36, Altamont 32
Milford 51, Tintic 22
Piute 55, Monticello 12
Wendover 55, Bryce Valley 42
Quarterfinal=
Panguitch 56, Manila 38
Rich County 52, Monument Valley 27
Tabiona 45, Valley 43
Wayne 47, Whitehorse 36
