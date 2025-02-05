Thunder acquire center Daniel Theis from the Pelicans

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans traded center Daniel Theis and a 2031 second-round draft pick to the…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans traded center Daniel Theis and a 2031 second-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday for cash.

The 6-foot-8 Theis has appeared in 38 games with nine starts for New Orleans this season, averaging 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.3 minutes per game.

Theis is an eight-year NBA veteran from Germany with career averages of 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 411 games.

He joins a Thunder squad that leads the Western Conference with a 39-9 record entering Wednesday. His arrival in Oklahoma City will provide additional depth to a team that has been without starting center Chet Holmgren for most of the season.

Holmgren fractured his pelvis on Nov. 10, and the injury was expected to sideline him for up to 10 weeks. He recently has ramped up activity at practice, providing signs he may be ready to return soon.

Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein have been playing the bulk of the minutes at center during Holmgren’s absence.

The Thunder were hosting the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.