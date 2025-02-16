The US is already in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final. Will Canada join for a rivalry rematch?

MONTREAL (AP) — U.S. players knew they could clinch a spot in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off by…

MONTREAL (AP) — U.S. players knew they could clinch a spot in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off by beating Canada in regulation on Saturday night.

“And we did just that,” defenseman Zach Werenski said.

No matter what happens in their game Monday night against Sweden in Boston, the Americans will play on home ice Thursday night in the championship of the NHL-run international tournament. The only question now is whether Canada will join them in a rivalry rematch of one of the best games in recent hockey history or if Sweden or Finland will crash the party.

Canada can get in by beating Finland in regulation on Monday. After losing a game in a tournament with the world’s best players for the first time in 15 years, the pressure is on.

“This is our Game 7,” coach Jon Cooper said after his team lost 3-1 to the U.S. on Saturday night. “The result is unfortunate, but I don’t think anybody can leave the building and say that that team didn’t stick up for each other or care for each other and play with a passion. And when you do have that, the ceiling is limitless what the team can do. And so in that regard, I’m extremely proud of the guys. Now it’s on us here to tweak some things and find a way to beat Finland.”

After beating Sweden in overtime on Mikael Granlund’s goal, the Finns can also book their spot in the final by defeating Canada in regulation.

“Huge game for us, of course,” coach Antti Pennanen said. “These games are so high-level games. … Lots of good players on the ice and well-coached teams, so it’s going to be a huge battle for us and I’m excited.”

Canada and Finland are in the driver’s seat, but Sweden still has a path to the final if the matinee at TD Garden, home of the Bruins, goes to OT. That, plus beating the U.S. in regulation, would set up a rematch between the Americans and Swedes for the 4 Nations title.

“It’s what it is at this point,” Sweden defenseman Mattias Ekholm told reporters in Boston on Sunday. “We went to OT with both games, and it’s one goal either way and unfortunately we ended up on the wrong side in both of them. Here we sit, now we’re obviously going to have to rely on the other game, but the morale is high and if they just give us a chance, I’m sure we’ll come out and be great against the U.S.”

The U.S. has been by far the most impressive team in the tournament, routing Finland 6-1 thanks to a three goals-in-three minutes scoring spree and defeating Canada in a back-and-forth, physical game that showcased the best the sport has to offer.

Dylan Larkin, who scored the winning goal, called it one of the best experiences of his life.

“Things were happening quick — you got to have your head up,” Larkin said. “The level of play, even for practices, to the first game to (Saturday night), it just keeps elevating. The Finland game was fast, but this was just another level. And we were there to answer.”

Because there has not been a tournament like this since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and with the Milan Olympics a year away, players on all four teams are taking the 4 Nations very seriously. It’s a one-of-its-kind event, put together without Russia as a way of ending the long drought of so-called best-on-best international play, but everyone involved wants to come out on top.

“We came here to try to win the championship,” U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said. “We feel like we’ve got a good team. We believe in this group. We think we’ve got a terrific hockey team. Having said that, so does Canada and Sweden and Finland.

“As we’ve said to our players all along, nothing’s inevitable in this game. The greatest thing about our sport is you’ve got to earn it every night. And so that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to earn it every single day.”

It makes no sense to risk playing 2024 Stanley Cup-winning power forward Matthew Tkachuk, who was injured against Canada, in a meaningless game against Sweden, and Chris Kreider gets the chance to make his 4 Nations debut not far from where he played NCAA hockey at Boston College. But don’t expect the U.S. to treat the Sweden game as an exhibition.

“Obviously a big game on Monday versus Sweden,” Werenski said. “We want to keep this thing rolling and play the right way.”

