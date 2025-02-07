Taubitz wins women’s luge world title and Sweeney grabs a bronze for US

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Germany’s Julia Taubitz became the women’s singles luge world champion for the second time, overtaking…

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Germany’s Julia Taubitz became the women’s singles luge world champion for the second time, overtaking Emily Sweeney of the U.S. in an extremely close second and final run on Friday night.

Taubitz finished her two runs in 1 minute, 17.206 seconds, medaling in the singles race at worlds for the sixth consecutive time — two golds and four silvers.

“I’m feeling really excited, but I’m so sorry for Emily,” Taubitz said. “It’s so tight here and Emily had a really good run. Any of us can be at the top.”

Merle Fraebel of Germany was second in 1:17.247. Sweeney, the first-run leader, was third in 1:17.249 — the third world championships medal of her career, after a bronze in singles in 2019 and a silver Thursday in mixed singles with U.S. teammate Johnny Gustafson.

“I’m really happy to walk away with a medal,” Sweeney said.

Ashley Farquharson was sixth for the U.S. and Summer Britcher was 10th.

Sweeney delivered the 23rd medal in USA Luge’s history at world championships, including the fourth in women’s singles. Erin Hamlin won gold at Lake Placid, New York in 2009, then got silver at Igls, Austria in 2017. And Sweeney won bronze at Winterberg, Germany in 2019.

Men’s doubles

The surprise wasn’t that a German sled won. It was which German sled did the winning.

Hannes Orlamuender and Paul Gubitz are the world champions, posting the fastest time in both heats. Latvia’s team of Martins Bots and Roberts Plume were second, and Germany’s longtime standout sled of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt — the World Cup leaders this season — finished third.

Orlamuender and Gubitz are sixth in the World Cup standings this season.

This is the 10th consecutive world championships where Wendl and Arlt have medaled. The top U.S. sled was Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa, who finished seventh.

Women’s doubles

Austria’s Selina Egle and Lara Kipp defended their world title, with Germany’s Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal second and fellow Germans Dajana Eitberger and Magdalena Matschina placing third.

Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby, bronze medalists last year at worlds for the U.S., placed fifth on Friday.

Up next

The men’s singles race and the team relay are Saturday, marking the final two events of the world championships.

