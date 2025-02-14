Suzuki and Counsell are working on their communication in spring training with the Cubs

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Seiya Suzuki is working on his communication with Craig Counsell, and the manager says it’s his…

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Seiya Suzuki is working on his communication with Craig Counsell, and the manager says it’s his fault.

Suzuki joined the rest of the Chicago Cubs for their first full-squad workout of spring training on Friday. While looking forward to the team’s trip to his native Japan and his fourth season in the majors, the slugger also looked back at what he felt could have gone better a year ago.

Specifically, his relationship with Counsell in their first season together.

“I feel like last year, we could have had better communication,” Suzuki said through a translator. “So going into this year, I feel like we’re improving upon that, and then making it better during the season.”

Counsell, 54, was hired by Chicago in November 2023, and Suzuki, 30, attributed some of the communication issues to learning more about his new manager. But Counsell blamed himself for what happened.

“We both talked about it kind of at the end of the year,” Counsell said. “I’ll put it on myself, just doing a better job with talking to him. The language barrier makes you lazy, unfortunately. That’s on me, and I gotta get a little better at that, and will. That’s something that I promised Seiya, and will work hard to do.”

Suzuki is a key performer for an improved Cubs team looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. He hit .283 with 21 homers, 73 RBIs and 16 steals in 132 games last year.

After beginning his big league career in right field, he became the team’s regular designated hitter toward the end of last season. That role is expected to continue this year after the Cubs acquired Kyle Tucker in a trade with Houston.

Suzuki’s agent, Joel Wolfe, said during the winter meetings that his client thought of himself as an outfielder, and Chicago had some conversations about a possible trade. Suzuki signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Cubs in March 2022.

Counsell said the DH role is not part of their communication issues. He said they have discussed that “a bunch,” and they are “in a good place there.”

Suzuki will play left and right in spring training as Counsell explores his options.

“My job is to give it my all to whatever my job calls for,” Suzuki said. “So if it is to DH, if it is to play the field, I’m giving my best and that’s my job.”

Suzuki and the Cubs open the season with a two-game set in Tokyo against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Suzuki said he is very excited about the trip — especially when it comes to watching his teammates adjust to a foreign country for a change.

“I’m not going to tell them anything, so I’m looking forward to how they’re going to struggle,” Suzuki cracked.

