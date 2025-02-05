Suns’ Kevin Durant sits out against Thunder because of sprained left ankle

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the Phoenix Suns’ game Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the Phoenix Suns’ game Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of a sprained left ankle.

Durant, the 36-year-old All-Star forward who has been the subject of trade speculation, is averaging 26.9 points 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He’s 26 points short of 30,000 for his career and could have reached the milestone against the franchise he started with.

“He twisted it a couple times in the fourth quarter the other night and just — he’s sore,” Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He can’t go. It’s impressive that he finished the other night, and we’re hoping that it’s short term.”

