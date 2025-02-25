Stanford AD Bernard Muir to step down after 13 years

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir will resign after 13 years on the job. Muir announced his…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir will resign after 13 years on the job.

Muir announced his decision on Tuesday to step down at the end of the academic year, saying it was an honor to serve in the role for more than a decade.

“I am forever proud of the history we made and protected, the long list of championships and champions, and the focus we applied to connecting those committed to this university to the greatest good for the Cardinal,” Muir said in a statement. “My experience at Stanford will forever hold its significant place on my treasured journey in collegiate sports. I now look forward to the next compelling challenge and to making the next important contribution.”

Muir took over from Bob Bowlsby in July 2012 and oversaw an athletic department that won dozens of national titles but struggled in recent years in the high-profile sports of football and men’s basketball.

Muir also oversaw the Cardinal’s transition to the ACC this past year after the school’s long-term home, the Pac-12, broke apart.

Stanford has won 33 NCAA championships, including the 2021 women’s basketball title, 13 other national titles and 146 conference championships under Muir’s watch.

Stanford also had a 98% graduation rate for its athletes.

“We are grateful to Bernard for his unwavering commitment to Stanford and to our unique tradition of student athletes who excel both on the field and in the classroom,” school President Jon Levin said. “Bernard has led the Cardinal to more championships than any other college athletic program and has helped Stanford navigate the biggest changes the college athletics landscape has ever seen. I’m grateful for all that he has done for Stanford and for our students.”

Stanford will appoint an acting athletic director in the coming weeks before a search for a permanent replacement gets underway.

Muir had already handed the day-to-day task of overseeing the football program to former star player Andrew Luck, who was hired last fall as the general manager of the program.

The Cardinal are looking to rebound in football after going to three Rose Bowls under former coach David Shaw in Muir’s first four years as AD.

Shaw resigned in 2022 following a second straight 3-9 season and Muir’s new hire, Troy Taylor, has posted back-to-back 3-9 seasons.

The men’s basketball program hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since Muir’s second season in 2013-14 under former coach Johnny Dawkins.

Dawkins was fired in 2016 and replaced by Jerod Haase, who failed to make the tournament once in eight years.

Muir hired Kyle Smith last March to take over and the Cardinal are 17-10 so far this season for their most wins since the 2019-20 campaign.

Muir also hired Kate Paye as women’s basketball coach last year after Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer retired. The Cardinal are 14-13 this season and in danger of being left out of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1987.

