St. Pauli grapples with stadium hymn because of lyric-writer’s alleged Nazi links

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club St. Pauli is grappling with a decision on whether to continue playing its traditional stadium hymn following recent allegations of the lyric-writer’s links to Nazis.

Lyrics to the song, “Das Herz von St. Pauli,” or the Heart of St. Pauli, were written by Josef Ollig, whose previously unknown war-time activities were documented in a podcast by the St. Pauli Museum.

Ollig, a journalist who was drafted into the Luftwaffe (German air force) in 1940, worked as a war correspondent and produced reports that appeared alongside Nazi propaganda, the museum said.

St. Pauli opted not to play the song before its Bundesliga match against Freiburg on Saturday, a decision that has caused division among fans with some booing club president Oke Göttlich and others applauding.

“We’re all attached to the song, including me, but a stadium anthem doesn’t work if 20, 30 or 40% are against it,” Sven Brux, the head of matchday organization, told the crowd. “We have to discuss this in a debate that has only just begun.”

It was the first time in around 20 years that the club did not play the hymn before one of its home games.

“Debates in this club are what has made this club great,” Göttlich told the fans.

St. Pauli and its fans are known for taking a clear stand against racism, fascism and right-wing politics.

“Many members and fans have made it clear that they no longer feel comfortable with the song,” the club said on its website, noting that the hymn is now dividing the fans rather than bringing them together.

The club said it was undertaking more research into the song and the author of the lyrics before more discussions can be held, including at an event involving the club museum and fan shop where the results of the research will be presented.

“Only then will a final decision be made about how to deal with the song,” the club said.

St. Pauli in 1999 renamed its stadium from Wilhelm-Koch-Stadion to Millerntor-Stadion because of Koch’s Nazi past.

