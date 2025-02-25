Sports on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Feb. 26 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. BTN — Michigan…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Feb. 26

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Maryland

FS1 — Georgetown at UConn

7 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson

CBSSN — Dayton at Rhode Island

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Auburn

ESPNU — NC State at Syracuse

PEACOCK — St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s

SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Indiana

FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Stanford

CBSSN — St. John’s at Butler

ESPN2 — Texas at Arkansas

ESPNU — Virginia at Wake Forest

PEACOCK — DePaul at Creighton

SECN — Kentucky at Oklahoma

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Southern Cal

FS1 — Utah St. at Boise St.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — San Francisco at Oregon St.

ESPNU — SMU at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — UCLA at Wisconsin

GOLF

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

6 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, First Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee (ss), Phoenix

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at New York

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Houston

NHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

TNT — Vancouver at Los Angeles

TRUTV — Vancouver at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: USL Dunkerque at Stade Brestois, Quarterfinal

3 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Briochin, Quarterfinal

3:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool

6:25 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Motagua at FC Cincinnati, First Round – Leg 2

8:25 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Herediano at Real Salt Lake, First Round – Leg 2

10:25 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Antigua GFC at Seattle, First Round – Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN— UEFA Nations League Group Stage: England vs. Spain, Group C, London

10:30 p.m.

TBS — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Japan, San Diego

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA, Acapulco-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

