Sports on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 26

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Feb. 26
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Maryland
FS1 — Georgetown at UConn
7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson
CBSSN — Dayton at Rhode Island
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Auburn
ESPNU — NC State at Syracuse
PEACOCK — St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s
SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Indiana
FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall
9 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Stanford
CBSSN — St. John’s at Butler
ESPN2 — Texas at Arkansas
ESPNU — Virginia at Wake Forest
PEACOCK — DePaul at Creighton
SECN — Kentucky at Oklahoma
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Southern Cal
FS1 — Utah St. at Boise St.
11 p.m.
CBSSN — San Francisco at Oregon St.
ESPNU — SMU at California
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
PEACOCK — UCLA at Wisconsin
GOLF
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
6 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, First Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla.
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee (ss), Phoenix
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at New York
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — San Antonio at Houston
NHL HOCKEY
10 p.m.
TNT — Vancouver at Los Angeles
TRUTV — Vancouver at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:50 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: USL Dunkerque at Stade Brestois, Quarterfinal
3 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Briochin, Quarterfinal
3:15 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool
6:25 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Motagua at FC Cincinnati, First Round – Leg 2
8:25 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Herediano at Real Salt Lake, First Round – Leg 2
10:25 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Antigua GFC at Seattle, First Round – Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN— UEFA Nations League Group Stage: England vs. Spain, Group C, London
10:30 p.m.
TBS — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Japan, San Diego
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA, Acapulco-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals
_____
