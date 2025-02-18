Sports on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Feb. 19 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. CBSSN — UMass…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Feb. 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — UMass at VCU

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Notre Dame

ESPN — NC State at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at West Virginia

ESPNU — UNC Greensboro at ETSU

FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Bradley at Illinois St.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Iowa

9 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Florida St.

ESPN — Arkansas at Auburn

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Washington St.

ESPNU — UCF at Oklahoma St.

FS1 — St. John’s at DePaul

SECN — Alabama at Missouri

10 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Boise St.

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Michigan St. at Southern Cal

GOLF

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Chon Buri, Thailand

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Seattle at Antigua GFC, First Round – Leg 1

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: FC Cincinnati at Motagua, First Round – Leg 1

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Quarterfinals; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Early Rounds

