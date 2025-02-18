Sports on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 19

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Feb. 19
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — UMass at VCU
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Notre Dame
ESPN — NC State at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at West Virginia
ESPNU — UNC Greensboro at ETSU
FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Bradley at Illinois St.
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Iowa
9 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Florida St.
ESPN — Arkansas at Auburn
ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Washington St.
ESPNU — UCF at Oklahoma St.
FS1 — St. John’s at DePaul
SECN — Alabama at Missouri
10 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at Boise St.
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Washington
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Michigan St. at Southern Cal
GOLF
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Chon Buri, Thailand
5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Seattle at Antigua GFC, First Round – Leg 1
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: FC Cincinnati at Motagua, First Round – Leg 1
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Quarterfinals; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Early Rounds
_____
