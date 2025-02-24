Sports on TV for Tuesday, Feb. 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Feb. 25 BASEBALL 6 a.m. MLBN — 2025 World Baseball…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Feb. 25

BASEBALL

6 a.m.

MLBN — 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Chinese Taipei vs. Spain, Taipei, China

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

CBSSN — VCU at Richmond

ESPN — Duke at Miami

ESPN2 — Baylor at Cincinnati

FS1 — Providence at Marquette

PEACOCK — Northwestern at Minnesota

SECN — Florida at Georgia

9 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — TCU at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Alabama

ESPNU — South Carolina at Missouri

FS1 — Iowa at Illinois

PEACOCK — Washington at Wisconsin

SECN — Tennessee at LSU

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Gonzaga at Santa Clara

FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Northwestern at Syracuse

GOLF

9 p.m.

ESPN — TGL: The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Mets vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Cleveland at Orlando

TRUTV — Cleveland at Orlando (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at L.A. Lakers

TRUTV — Dallas at L.A. Lakers (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: All Nassr at Al Wehda

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace

2:50 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Stade de Reims at Angers SCO, Quarterfinal

3 p.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Sporting Kansas City at Inter Miami CF, First Round – Leg 2

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Colorado at LAFC, First Round – Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA, Acapulco-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA, Acapulco-ATP Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.