Sports on TV for Tuesday, Feb. 11

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Feb. 11
3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: One on One Tournament – Second Round and Quarterfinals, Medley, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Miami
CBSSN — BYU at West Virginia
ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Florida at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — UAB at East Carolina
PEACOCK — Purdue at Michigan
SECN — Auburn at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.
PEACOCK — UCLA at Illinois
8:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — DePaul at Marquette
9 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at SMU
BTN — Penn St. at Southern Cal
CBSSN — UConn at Creighton
ESPN — Alabama at Texas
ESPN2 — Colorado at Kansas
ESPNU — North Texas at Rice
PEACOCK — Indiana at Michigan St.
SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
11 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Oregon
CBSSN — San Diego St. at San Jose St.
ESPN2 — Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal)
FS1 — Colorado St. at Utah St.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — New York at Indiana
10 p.m.
TNT — Memphis at Phoenix
TRUTV — Memphis at Phoenix (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Sporting CP
3:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Mexico vs. Belize, Group C, San Nicolas Tolentino, Mexico
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Forge FC at CF Monterrey, First Round – Leg 2
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Real Hope at Cruz Azul, First Round – Leg 2
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Doha-WTA, Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Doha-WTA, Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Early Rounds
