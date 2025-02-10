Sports on TV for Tuesday, Feb. 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Feb. 11 3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m. TRUTV — Unrivaled…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Feb. 11

3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: One on One Tournament – Second Round and Quarterfinals, Medley, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Miami

CBSSN — BYU at West Virginia

ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Florida at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — UAB at East Carolina

PEACOCK — Purdue at Michigan

SECN — Auburn at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — UCLA at Illinois

8:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — DePaul at Marquette

9 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at SMU

BTN — Penn St. at Southern Cal

CBSSN — UConn at Creighton

ESPN — Alabama at Texas

ESPN2 — Colorado at Kansas

ESPNU — North Texas at Rice

PEACOCK — Indiana at Michigan St.

SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M

11 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Oregon

CBSSN — San Diego St. at San Jose St.

ESPN2 — Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

FS1 — Colorado St. at Utah St.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Indiana

10 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at Phoenix

TRUTV — Memphis at Phoenix (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Sporting CP

3:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Mexico vs. Belize, Group C, San Nicolas Tolentino, Mexico

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Forge FC at CF Monterrey, First Round – Leg 2

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Real Hope at Cruz Azul, First Round – Leg 2

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Doha-WTA, Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Doha-WTA, Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Early Rounds

