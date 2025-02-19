Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Feb. 20 BASEBALL 6 a.m. (Friday) MLBN — 2025 World…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Feb. 20

BASEBALL

6 a.m. (Friday)

MLBN — 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Spain vs, Chinese Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Northwestern at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Monmouth at Hofstra

ESPNU — UNC-Asheville at Radford

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Southern Cal at Maryland

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at MTSU

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at FAU

ESPNU — Sam Houston St. at W. Kentucky

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Le Moyne at Fairleigh Dickinson

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at Duke

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Indiana

SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

8 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Virginia Tech

PEACOCK — George Mason at Davidson

9 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at LSU

9:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at UCLA

FIGURE SKATING

8 a.m.

E! — ISU Four Continents Championships, Seoul, South Korea (Taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, First Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Chon Buri, Thailand

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Dodgers, Glendale, Ari.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Philadelphia

TRUTV — Boston at Philadelphia (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at San Antonio

TRUTV — Phoenix at San Antonio (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — 4 Nations Face-Off: Canada vs. U.S., Championship, Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: FC Porto at AS Roma

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: FC Midtjylland at Real Sociedad

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Vancouver at Saprissa, First Round – Leg 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Aruba, Group F, Couva, Trinidad and Tobago

8 p.m.

TBS — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Colombia, Houston

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Quarterfinals; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Early Rounds

