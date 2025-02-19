Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 20

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, Feb. 20
BASEBALL
6 a.m. (Friday)
MLBN — 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Spain vs, Chinese Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Northwestern at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Monmouth at Hofstra
ESPNU — UNC-Asheville at Radford
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Southern Cal at Maryland
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at MTSU
ESPN2 — Wichita St. at FAU
ESPNU — Sam Houston St. at W. Kentucky
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Le Moyne at Fairleigh Dickinson
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisville at Duke
PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Indiana
SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Northwestern
8 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Virginia Tech
PEACOCK — George Mason at Davidson
9 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at LSU
9:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at UCLA
FIGURE SKATING
8 a.m.
E! — ISU Four Continents Championships, Seoul, South Korea (Taped)
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, First Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Chon Buri, Thailand
5 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Dodgers, Glendale, Ari.
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Philadelphia
TRUTV — Boston at Philadelphia (DataCast)
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at San Antonio
TRUTV — Phoenix at San Antonio (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — 4 Nations Face-Off: Canada vs. U.S., Championship, Boston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: FC Porto at AS Roma
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: FC Midtjylland at Real Sociedad
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Vancouver at Saprissa, First Round – Leg 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Aruba, Group F, Couva, Trinidad and Tobago
8 p.m.
TBS — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Colombia, Houston
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Quarterfinals; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Early Rounds
