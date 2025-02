Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Feb. 13 AUTO RACING 5 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman…

Thursday, Feb. 13

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Duel 1 at DAYTONA, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

8:45 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Duel 2 at DAYTONA, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Monmouth at Stony Brook

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Charleston at UNC-Wilmington

ESPNU — Longwood at High Point

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Nebraska

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St.

ESPN2 — Memphis at South Florida

11 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Gonzaga

ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at NC State

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Maryland

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Kentucky

SECN — Florida at South Carolina

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

PEACOCK — Saint Joseph’s at Richmond

9 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

10 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Stanford

PEACOCK — UCLA at Southern Cal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Florida St. vs. Missouri, Clearwater, Fla.

11 a.m.

SECN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Wichita St. vs. Kentucky, Clearwater, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Clemson vs. Missouri, Clearwater, Fla.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Kentucky vs. Virginia, Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Clemson vs. Auburn, Clearwater, Fla.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Series, First Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

11 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf Adelaide: First Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Series, Second Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at Minnesota

TRUTV — Oklahoma City at Minnesota (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — 4 Nations Face-Off: U.S. vs. Finland, Round Robin, Montreal

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Real Sociedad at Midtjylland

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Curacao vs. Canada, Group A, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: AS Roma at FC Porto

3:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Barbados vs. Mexico, Group C, San Nicolas Tolentino, Mexico

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Cavalry FC at Pumas UNAM, First Round – Leg 2

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Doha-WTA Quarterfinals; Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Early Rounds

