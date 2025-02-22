Sports on TV for Sunday, Feb. 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Feb. 23 AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE Noon NHLN — Belleville at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Feb. 23

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon

NHLN — Belleville at Cleveland

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

1 a.m. (Monday)

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 7, Arlington, Texas (Taped)

CHARITY HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Skate for L.A. Strong: From Los Angeles

TRUTV — Skate for L.A. Strong: From Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — Army at Bucknell

ESPNU — North Texas at South Florida

FOX — UConn at St. John’s

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Purdue at Indiana

2 p.m.

CBSSN — UMKC at S. Dakota St.

ESPN2 — FAU at Memphis

ESPNU — Temple at UAB

FS1 — Xavier at Seton Hall

3:45 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at UCLA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Drake at N. Iowa

PEACOCK — Georgetown at Creighton

6 p.m.

FS1 — Southern Cal at Rutgers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Wake Forest at Miami

BTN — Purdue at Ohio St.

ESPN — Notre Dame at NC State

ESPN2 — West Virginia at TCU

FS1 — Villanova at Providence

1 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Florida

2 p.m.

ACCN — California at Virginia Tech

BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.

CW — Syracuse at Duke

ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville

PEACOCK — UCLA at Iowa

3 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi

4 p.m.

CW — Florida St. at Georgia Tech

ESPN — LSU at Kentucky

ESPNU — George Mason at Saint Joseph’s

FS1 — Illinois at Southern Cal

5 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

6 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Virginia

COLLEGE GYMNASTIC (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Clemson

BTN — UCLA at Michigan

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Oklahoma St. at Iowa

CURLING

2 p.m.

CNBC — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles – Final, Game 2, Lafayette, Colo.

8 p.m.

CNBC — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles – Final, Game 3, Lafayette, Colo. (If Necessary)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 FXR Pro Fish Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — New York at Boston

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Golden State

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Cleveland

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Minnesota

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — San Diego at Iowa

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Washington

TRUTV — Edmonton at Washington (DataCast)

3:30 p.m.

TNT — N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh

TRUTV — N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh (DataCast)

6 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Nashville

RUGBY (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

CNBC — Wales vs. Ireland, Cardiff, Wales (Taped)

10 a.m.

CNBC — England vs. Scotland, Twickenham, England (Taped)

Noon

CNBC — Italy vs. France, Rome (Taped)

RODEO

12:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Como

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Newcastle United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Belize vs. Haiti, Group A, Piggotts, Antigua and Barbuda

5 p.m.

TBS — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Australia, Glendale, Ari.

TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA, Acapulco-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The 2025 Indoor Championships, New York

