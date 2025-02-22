Sports on TV for Sunday, Feb. 23

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, Feb. 23
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Noon
NHLN — Belleville at Cleveland
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
1 a.m. (Monday)
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 7, Arlington, Texas (Taped)
CHARITY HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Skate for L.A. Strong: From Los Angeles
TRUTV — Skate for L.A. Strong: From Los Angeles
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
CBSSN — Army at Bucknell
ESPNU — North Texas at South Florida
FOX — UConn at St. John’s
1:30 p.m.
CBS — Purdue at Indiana
2 p.m.
CBSSN — UMKC at S. Dakota St.
ESPN2 — FAU at Memphis
ESPNU — Temple at UAB
FS1 — Xavier at Seton Hall
3:45 p.m.
CBS — Ohio St. at UCLA
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Drake at N. Iowa
PEACOCK — Georgetown at Creighton
6 p.m.
FS1 — Southern Cal at Rutgers
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Wake Forest at Miami
BTN — Purdue at Ohio St.
ESPN — Notre Dame at NC State
ESPN2 — West Virginia at TCU
FS1 — Villanova at Providence
1 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Florida
2 p.m.
ACCN — California at Virginia Tech
BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.
CW — Syracuse at Duke
ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville
PEACOCK — UCLA at Iowa
3 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi
4 p.m.
CW — Florida St. at Georgia Tech
ESPN — LSU at Kentucky
ESPNU — George Mason at Saint Joseph’s
FS1 — Illinois at Southern Cal
5 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
6 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Virginia
COLLEGE GYMNASTIC (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Clemson
BTN — UCLA at Michigan
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Oklahoma St. at Iowa
CURLING
2 p.m.
CNBC — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles – Final, Game 2, Lafayette, Colo.
8 p.m.
CNBC — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles – Final, Game 3, Lafayette, Colo. (If Necessary)
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 FXR Pro Fish Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — New York at Boston
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Golden State
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Cleveland
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City at Minnesota
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — San Diego at Iowa
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
TNT — Edmonton at Washington
TRUTV — Edmonton at Washington (DataCast)
3:30 p.m.
TNT — N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh
TRUTV — N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh (DataCast)
6 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Nashville
RUGBY (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
CNBC — Wales vs. Ireland, Cardiff, Wales (Taped)
10 a.m.
CNBC — England vs. Scotland, Twickenham, England (Taped)
Noon
CNBC — Italy vs. France, Rome (Taped)
RODEO
12:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Como
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Newcastle United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Belize vs. Haiti, Group A, Piggotts, Antigua and Barbuda
5 p.m.
TBS — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Australia, Glendale, Ari.
TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA, Acapulco-ATP Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The 2025 Indoor Championships, New York
