Sports on TV for Monday, Feb. 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Feb. 24 3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7:30 p.m. TNT — Unrivaled…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Feb. 24

3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

8:45 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Mist vs. Laces, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Mist vs. Laces, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

BASEBALL

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLBN — 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifier: TBD, Taipei, China

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Northeastern at Monmouth

ESPN — North Carolina at Florida St.

ESPNU — Lipscomb at Austin Peay

8 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan at Nebraska

9 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Texas Tech

11 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Kansas St.

SECN — Texas at Georgia

GOLF

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TGL: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TGL: Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — San Jose at Winnipeg

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Honduras vs. U.S. Virgin Islands, Group

5:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Guatemala, Group

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA, Acapulco-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA, Acapulco-ATP Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.