Sports on TV for Monday, Feb. 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Feb. 17 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. CBSSN — Lehigh…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Feb. 17

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Lehigh at Bucknell

8 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Virginia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Utah

ESPNU — Texas Southern at Southern U.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Baylor

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

FOX — Kansas St. at West Virginia

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Maryland

ESPN — Duke at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

SECN — Texas A&M at Alabama

GOLF

1 p.m.

ESPN — TGL: Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

4 p.m.

ESPN — TGL: Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TGL: The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL Championship Series: TBD, Championship, Springfield, Va.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — WLL Championship Series: TBD, Championship, Springfield, Va.

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — 4 Nations Face-Off: Canada vs. Finland, Round Robin, Boston

TRUTV — Nations Face-Off: Canada vs. Finland, Round Robin, Boston (DataCast)

8 p.m.

TNT — 4 Nations Face-Off: Sweden vs. U.S., Round Robin, Boston

TRUTV — Nations Face-Off: Sweden vs. U.S., Round Robin, Boston (DataCast)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP Early Rounds

