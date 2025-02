Sports on TV for Friday, Feb. 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Feb. 7 3×3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7:15 p.m. TNT — Unrivaled…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Feb. 7

3×3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:15 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Mist vs. Rose, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Mist vs. Rose, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

BASEBALL

10 p.m.

MLBN — Caribbean Series: Dominican Republic vs. Mexico, Final, Mexicali, Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton

FS1 — Southern Cal at Purdue

8 p.m.

FOX — St. John’s at UConn

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s

FS1 — San Jose St. at Boise St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Arkansas

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Oklahoma

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Denver at Arizona St.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

10 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II Golf Trophy, Second Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

10 a.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf League Riyadh: Second Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Invicta FC 60 Main Card: Olga Rubin vs. Mayra Cantuaria (Bantamweights), Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Detroit

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers

RODEO

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Salt Lake City

SAILING

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — SailGP: The KPMG Australia Grand Prix – Event 3 – Day 1, Sydney (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Bermuda vs. Curacao, Group A, Blaine, Minn.

9 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Fayha at Al-Nassr (Taped)

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA Semifinals; Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Quarterfinals

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Quarterfinals

_____

