Sports on TV for Friday, Feb. 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Feb. 28 3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7:15 p.m. TNT — Unrivaled…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Feb. 28

3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:15 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Mist, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Mist, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice 1, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NTT INDYCAR Series: Practice 1, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ACCN — W. Michigan at Georgia Tech

Midnight

MLBN — 2025 Astros Foundation College Classic: Arizona vs. Texas A&M, Houston (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Davidson at VCU

ESPNU — St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac

8 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Purdue

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kent St. at Akron

ESPNU — Appalachian St. Marshall

FS1 — Iowa at Northwestern

11 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at UNLV

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Florida

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Arkansas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Minn. Duluth

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Princeton at Duke

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Second Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Second Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Third Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Miami, Jupiter, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Angels (ss), Tempe, Ariz.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: L.A. Angels (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NFLN — Scouting Combine: Defensive Backs and Tight Ends, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at N.Y. Rangers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at VfB Stuttgart

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Acapulco-ATP Semifinals; Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA Quarterfinals

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.