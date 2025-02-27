Sports on TV for Friday, Feb. 28

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Feb. 28
3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7:15 p.m.
TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla.
TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Mist, Medley, Fla.
TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Mist, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice 1, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
3 p.m.
FS1 — NTT INDYCAR Series: Practice 1, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ACCN — W. Michigan at Georgia Tech
Midnight
MLBN — 2025 Astros Foundation College Classic: Arizona vs. Texas A&M, Houston (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Davidson at VCU
ESPNU — St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac
8 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at Purdue
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kent St. at Akron
ESPNU — Appalachian St. Marshall
FS1 — Iowa at Northwestern
11 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at UNLV
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Florida
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Arkansas
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Minn. Duluth
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Princeton at Duke
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Second Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Second Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Third Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Miami, Jupiter, Fla.
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Angels (ss), Tempe, Ariz.
8 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: L.A. Angels (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Boston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
NFLN — Scouting Combine: Defensive Backs and Tight Ends, Indianapolis
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at N.Y. Rangers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at VfB Stuttgart
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Acapulco-ATP Semifinals; Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA Quarterfinals
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
